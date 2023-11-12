Everything You Need to Know About DJI Care Refresh for Mavic Mini

DJI Care Refresh is a service offered by DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, that provides users with peace of mind when flying their drones. The service offers coverage for accidental damage to the drone, as well as a replacement service for the drone in case of total loss. DJI Care Refresh is available for a variety of DJI drones, including the Mavic Mini.

The DJI Care Refresh service for the Mavic Mini is available for purchase at the time of the drone’s purchase or within 48 hours of activation. The service provides coverage for up to two replacement units within one year, and the replacement fee is significantly lower than the cost of a new drone. The service also covers damage caused by water, collisions, and other accidents.

To purchase DJI Care Refresh for the Mavic Mini, users must first obtain a DJI Care Refresh code. This code can be obtained from DJI’s website or from an authorized DJI dealer. Once the code is obtained, it can be redeemed on DJI’s website, and the user will be prompted to provide proof of purchase and activate the service.

It is important to note that DJI Care Refresh does not cover intentional damage or damage caused by illegal activities. It also does not cover damage caused by normal wear and tear or damage caused by improper use or maintenance of the drone. Users should also be aware that the replacement units provided by DJI Care Refresh may be refurbished units, rather than brand new drones.

Despite these limitations, DJI Care Refresh is a valuable service for Mavic Mini users who want to protect their investment and ensure that they can continue flying their drone even in the event of an accident. The service provides peace of mind and can save users a significant amount of money in the long run.

In addition to DJI Care Refresh, DJI also offers a variety of other services and accessories for the Mavic Mini. These include propeller guards, landing gear extensions, and ND filters. Users can also purchase additional batteries and charging hubs to extend their flight time and keep their drone powered up and ready to fly.

Overall, DJI Care Refresh is a valuable service for Mavic Mini users who want to protect their investment and ensure that they can continue flying their drone even in the event of an accident. The service provides peace of mind and can save users a significant amount of money in the long run. To purchase DJI Care Refresh for the Mavic Mini, users should obtain a DJI Care Refresh code and redeem it on DJI’s website. With DJI Care Refresh, users can fly their Mavic Mini with confidence, knowing that they are protected against accidental damage and total loss.