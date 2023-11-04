5 Reasons Why You Need the DJI Osmo Pocket Wireless Module

DJI, the world’s leading manufacturer of drones and camera equipment, has recently released a new accessory for their popular Osmo Pocket camera. The DJI Osmo Pocket Wireless Module is a small, lightweight device that attaches to the bottom of the Osmo Pocket and adds a range of new features and capabilities to the camera. Here are five reasons why you need the DJI Osmo Pocket Wireless Module.

1. Wireless Connectivity

The DJI Osmo Pocket Wireless Module adds wireless connectivity to the Osmo Pocket, allowing you to connect the camera to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. This means you can control the camera remotely, view live footage, and transfer files wirelessly. The wireless module also allows you to connect the Osmo Pocket to DJI’s Mimo app, which provides a range of advanced features and shooting modes.

2. Extended Battery Life

The DJI Osmo Pocket Wireless Module has a built-in 1300mAh battery, which extends the Osmo Pocket’s battery life by up to 2.5 hours. This is particularly useful if you’re planning to use the camera for extended periods of time, or if you’re shooting in remote locations where you don’t have access to power outlets. The wireless module also has a USB-C port, which allows you to charge both the module and the Osmo Pocket at the same time.

3. Improved Audio Quality

The DJI Osmo Pocket Wireless Module has a built-in microphone and a 3.5mm audio jack, which allows you to connect an external microphone for improved audio quality. This is particularly useful if you’re shooting interviews, vlogs, or other types of content where audio quality is important. The wireless module also has a speaker, which allows you to play back audio directly from the Osmo Pocket.

4. Versatile Mounting Options

The DJI Osmo Pocket Wireless Module has a built-in mounting bracket, which allows you to attach the module to a range of accessories and mounts. This means you can use the Osmo Pocket in a variety of different shooting scenarios, such as on a tripod, a selfie stick, or a bike mount. The wireless module also has a standard 1/4-inch screw thread, which allows you to attach it to any standard camera mount.

5. Advanced Shooting Modes

The DJI Osmo Pocket Wireless Module unlocks a range of advanced shooting modes and features in the Osmo Pocket. For example, the wireless module allows you to shoot in 4K 60fps, which provides higher quality footage than the Osmo Pocket’s standard 4K 30fps mode. The wireless module also allows you to shoot in slow motion, time-lapse, and hyper-lapse modes, which provide a range of creative options for your footage.

In conclusion, the DJI Osmo Pocket Wireless Module is a must-have accessory for anyone who owns an Osmo Pocket camera. With its wireless connectivity, extended battery life, improved audio quality, versatile mounting options, and advanced shooting modes, the wireless module adds a range of new features and capabilities to the Osmo Pocket. Whether you’re a professional filmmaker, a vlogger, or just someone who loves to capture high-quality footage, the DJI Osmo Pocket Wireless Module is a game-changer.