Exploring the Features of DJI Avata Drone – Pro-View Combo

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently released its latest product, the DJI Avata Drone – Pro-View Combo. This new drone is packed with features that make it a must-have for professional photographers and videographers. In this article, we will explore the features of the DJI Avata Drone – Pro-View Combo and why it is a game-changer in the drone industry.

Firstly, the DJI Avata Drone – Pro-View Combo boasts a 1-inch CMOS sensor with a 20-megapixel camera. This means that the drone can capture high-quality images and videos with incredible detail. The camera is also capable of shooting 4K video at 60 frames per second, which is perfect for capturing fast-moving objects. Additionally, the drone has a 3-axis gimbal that stabilizes the camera, ensuring that your footage is smooth and steady.

Another impressive feature of the DJI Avata Drone – Pro-View Combo is its obstacle avoidance system. The drone has sensors on all sides that detect obstacles and automatically avoid them. This is particularly useful when flying in tight spaces or in areas with a lot of obstacles. The drone also has a built-in GPS system that allows it to fly autonomously and return to its starting point if it loses connection with the remote controller.

The DJI Avata Drone – Pro-View Combo also has a long battery life, which is essential for professional photographers and videographers who need to capture footage for extended periods. The drone can fly for up to 28 minutes on a single charge, which is impressive considering its size and weight. The drone also comes with two batteries, so you can swap them out and continue flying without having to wait for the battery to recharge.

One of the most exciting features of the DJI Avata Drone – Pro-View Combo is its Pro-View display. This is a high-resolution screen that attaches to the remote controller and allows you to see what the drone is seeing in real-time. The Pro-View display is particularly useful when flying in bright sunlight, as it is much easier to see than the screen on your smartphone. The display also has a built-in SD card slot, so you can save your footage directly to the display without having to transfer it to your computer.

Finally, the DJI Avata Drone – Pro-View Combo comes with a range of intelligent flight modes that make it easy to capture stunning footage. These modes include ActiveTrack, which allows the drone to follow a moving subject, and QuickShot, which automatically captures cinematic footage with a single tap. The drone also has a range of other features, such as TapFly, which allows you to fly the drone by tapping on your smartphone screen, and Tripod Mode, which slows down the drone’s movements for more precise shots.

In conclusion, the DJI Avata Drone – Pro-View Combo is a game-changer in the drone industry. Its high-quality camera, obstacle avoidance system, long battery life, Pro-View display, and intelligent flight modes make it a must-have for professional photographers and videographers. Whether you’re capturing footage for a commercial project or just for fun, the DJI Avata Drone – Pro-View Combo is sure to impress.