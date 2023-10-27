Reduced Launch Costs

The Advantages of Small Military Satellites (SmallSats)

Small military satellites, or SmallSats, are becoming increasingly popular among military organizations around the world. These satellites are smaller and lighter than traditional satellites, making them easier and cheaper to launch into space. In this article, we will explore the advantages of SmallSats, starting with their reduced launch costs.

One of the biggest advantages of SmallSats is their reduced launch costs. Traditional satellites are large and heavy, requiring a lot of fuel to launch them into space. This makes them expensive to launch, with costs ranging from tens of millions to billions of dollars. SmallSats, on the other hand, are much smaller and lighter, requiring less fuel to launch them into space. This means that they are much cheaper to launch, with costs ranging from a few hundred thousand to a few million dollars.

Reduced launch costs mean that military organizations can launch more SmallSats into space for the same amount of money. This allows them to increase their satellite coverage and improve their communication and surveillance capabilities. For example, a military organization that previously launched one large satellite for $100 million can now launch ten SmallSats for the same amount of money. This means that they can cover more areas and get more accurate data.

Another advantage of SmallSats is that they can be launched using smaller rockets. Traditional satellites require large rockets, which are expensive to build and maintain. SmallSats, on the other hand, can be launched using smaller rockets, which are cheaper and easier to build and maintain. This means that military organizations can launch SmallSats more frequently, allowing them to update their satellite coverage and capabilities more quickly.

Reduced launch costs also mean that military organizations can launch SmallSats into space more quickly. Traditional satellites can take years to design, build, and launch. SmallSats, on the other hand, can be designed and built in a matter of months, and launched into space within a year. This means that military organizations can respond more quickly to changing situations and improve their capabilities faster.

SmallSats also have a shorter lifespan than traditional satellites. Traditional satellites can last for up to 20 years, while SmallSats typically last for 2-5 years. While this may seem like a disadvantage, it actually allows military organizations to update their satellite capabilities more frequently. Instead of waiting 20 years to launch a new satellite, they can launch a new SmallSat every 2-5 years, allowing them to stay up-to-date with the latest technology and capabilities.

In conclusion, SmallSats offer many advantages over traditional satellites, starting with their reduced launch costs. By launching more SmallSats into space, military organizations can increase their satellite coverage and improve their communication and surveillance capabilities. SmallSats can also be launched more frequently and more quickly, allowing military organizations to respond more quickly to changing situations and improve their capabilities faster. While SmallSats have a shorter lifespan than traditional satellites, this actually allows military organizations to update their satellite capabilities more frequently, staying up-to-date with the latest technology and capabilities.