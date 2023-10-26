5 Reasons Why Autel Fly for Kit is a Must-Have for EVO Lite Series Owners

Autel Robotics has recently released the Fly for Kit for EVO Lite Series in Gray, and it has quickly become a must-have accessory for EVO Lite Series owners. This kit includes a remote controller, a tablet holder, and a battery charging hub, among other things. Here are five reasons why you should consider getting the Autel Fly for Kit for your EVO Lite Series drone.

Firstly, the Fly for Kit offers a more comfortable and convenient flying experience. The remote controller has a built-in 3.3-inch OLED screen that displays real-time flight data, such as altitude, speed, and battery level. This means that you don’t have to rely on your smartphone or tablet to see this information, which can be difficult to read in bright sunlight. Additionally, the tablet holder allows you to attach your device to the controller, freeing up your hands and making it easier to control the drone.

Secondly, the Fly for Kit extends the range and flight time of your EVO Lite Series drone. The remote controller has a maximum transmission distance of 4.3 miles (7 kilometers), which is significantly longer than the 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) that the EVO Lite Series drone can achieve with its built-in Wi-Fi. This means that you can fly your drone further and explore more remote locations. The battery charging hub can charge up to four batteries at once, which means that you can stay in the air for longer without having to stop and recharge.

Thirdly, the Fly for Kit enhances the safety and security of your EVO Lite Series drone. The remote controller has a built-in GPS module that allows you to track the location of your drone in real-time. This is particularly useful if you lose sight of your drone or if it gets stuck in a tree or other obstacle. Additionally, the remote controller has a built-in speaker that emits a loud beeping sound if the drone loses connection or if the battery is running low. This can help you locate your drone and prevent it from crashing.

Fourthly, the Fly for Kit improves the quality of your aerial photography and videography. The remote controller has a built-in 5.5-inch 1080p display that provides a clear and detailed view of what your drone is seeing. This makes it easier to frame your shots and capture stunning aerial footage. Additionally, the remote controller has a built-in HDMI port that allows you to connect it to an external monitor or recorder, which can further enhance the quality of your footage.

Finally, the Fly for Kit is easy to set up and use. The remote controller and tablet holder are both lightweight and compact, making them easy to transport and store. The battery charging hub is also compact and can be powered by a USB cable, which means that you can charge your batteries on the go. Additionally, the Fly for Kit is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, which means that you can use it with a wide range of smartphones and tablets.

In conclusion, the Autel Fly for Kit for EVO Lite Series in Gray is a must-have accessory for EVO Lite Series owners. It offers a more comfortable and convenient flying experience, extends the range and flight time of your drone, enhances the safety and security of your drone, improves the quality of your aerial photography and videography, and is easy to set up and use. If you want to take your EVO Lite Series drone to the next level, then the Fly for Kit is definitely worth considering.