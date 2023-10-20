Overview of Leica Tempus 2.0MOA Collimator 55502

Leica has recently launched its latest Tempus 2.0MOA Collimator 55502, which is designed to provide accurate and reliable sighting for hunters, marksmen, and law enforcement personnel. This collimator is a compact and lightweight device that can be easily mounted on rifles, shotguns, and handguns. It is equipped with advanced features that make it a versatile and efficient tool for shooting at different ranges and in various lighting conditions.

The Leica Tempus 2.0MOA Collimator 55502 has a robust construction that can withstand harsh weather conditions and rough handling. It is made of high-quality materials that ensure durability and longevity. The device is also waterproof and fog proof, which means that it can be used in rainy or humid environments without any damage to its internal components.

One of the key features of the Leica Tempus 2.0MOA Collimator 55502 is its precision optics. The device has a high-quality lens that provides clear and sharp images of the target. The lens is coated with multiple layers of anti-reflective material that reduces glare and improves light transmission. This results in a bright and vivid image that allows the shooter to aim accurately and quickly.

The collimator also has a wide field of view that enables the shooter to scan the area and locate the target easily. The device has a magnification of 1x, which means that the image is not distorted or enlarged. This makes it easier for the shooter to acquire the target and shoot with precision.

The Leica Tempus 2.0MOA Collimator 55502 has an illuminated reticle that enhances visibility in low light conditions. The reticle has a red dot that can be adjusted for brightness and size. This allows the shooter to customize the reticle according to the lighting conditions and the target distance. The reticle is also parallax-free, which means that the point of aim remains constant regardless of the shooter’s eye position.

The device has a simple and intuitive interface that allows the shooter to adjust the settings easily. The collimator has two buttons that control the brightness and size of the reticle. The buttons are located on the side of the device and can be easily accessed without changing the shooting position.

The Leica Tempus 2.0MOA Collimator 55502 is powered by a CR2032 battery that provides long-lasting performance. The device has an automatic shut-off feature that saves battery life when not in use. The battery compartment is located on the top of the device and can be easily accessed for replacement.

In conclusion, the Leica Tempus 2.0MOA Collimator 55502 is a high-quality and reliable device that provides accurate and efficient sighting for shooters. Its advanced features and robust construction make it a versatile tool for hunting, shooting, and law enforcement applications. The device is easy to use and maintain, and its compact size and lightweight design make it a convenient accessory for any firearm. With its precision optics, illuminated reticle, and intuitive interface, the Leica Tempus 2.0MOA Collimator 55502 is a must-have for any serious shooter.