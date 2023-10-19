The Rise of Starlink and Other ISPs in Zhashkiv, Ukraine

Zhashkiv, a small town in Ukraine, has recently seen a rise in the availability of internet service providers (ISPs), including Starlink and TS2 Space. This increase in options has been a welcome change for residents who have long struggled with slow and unreliable internet connections.

Starlink, a satellite internet service provider owned by SpaceX, has been making headlines around the world for its promise of high-speed internet access in even the most remote areas. In Zhashkiv, Starlink has been a game-changer for many residents who previously had limited options for internet service.

One resident, Olga Ivanova, shared her experience with Starlink: “Before, we had to rely on a local ISP that was often slow and unreliable. With Starlink, we now have fast and consistent internet access. It’s made a huge difference for my work and my family’s daily life.”

TS2 Space, another ISP that has recently become available in Zhashkiv, offers a range of satellite-based services, including internet, voice, and data solutions. The company has been working to expand its coverage in Ukraine and other countries in the region.

According to TS2 Space’s CEO, Marcin Frackiewicz, the company’s goal is to provide reliable and affordable internet access to people in even the most remote areas. “We believe that everyone should have access to high-quality internet, no matter where they live,” he said.

In addition to Starlink and TS2 Space, there are several other ISPs available in Zhashkiv, including local providers and larger companies like Ukrtelecom. This increase in competition has led to lower prices and better service for residents.

However, there are still challenges to overcome when it comes to internet access in Ukraine. According to a report by the International Telecommunication Union, only 46% of the country’s population has access to the internet, compared to a global average of 59%.

The report also found that internet speeds in Ukraine are among the slowest in Europe, with an average download speed of just 31.7 Mbps. This is significantly lower than the global average of 73.6 Mbps.

Despite these challenges, the availability of ISPs like Starlink and TS2 Space in Zhashkiv is a step in the right direction. As more companies enter the market and competition increases, it’s likely that internet access in Ukraine will continue to improve.

For residents of Zhashkiv, the rise of Starlink and other ISPs has already made a significant impact on their daily lives. Whether it’s for work, education, or simply staying connected with loved ones, reliable internet access is essential in today’s world.

As Olga Ivanova put it, “Having access to fast and reliable internet has made a huge difference for our community. We’re grateful for the options that are now available to us, and we hope that more people in Ukraine will be able to benefit from these services in the future.”