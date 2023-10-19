Comparing Satellite Internet Prices in Thailand

Satellite internet has become increasingly popular in Thailand, especially in rural areas where traditional internet infrastructure is lacking. With the rise of remote work and online education, reliable internet access is more important than ever. However, with multiple providers offering different packages and prices, it can be difficult to determine which option is the best fit for your needs.

To compare satellite internet prices in Thailand, we looked at three major providers: Thaicom, IPSTAR, and HughesNet. Thaicom offers a range of packages with varying speeds and data allowances, starting at 10 Mbps and 30 GB of data per month for 799 baht ($26) and going up to 50 Mbps and 300 GB of data for 3,999 baht ($130) per month. IPSTAR offers similar packages, with speeds ranging from 10 to 50 Mbps and data allowances from 30 to 300 GB, priced between 799 and 3,999 baht per month. HughesNet offers a single package with 25 Mbps and 50 GB of data for 1,199 baht ($39) per month.

While Thaicom and IPSTAR offer a wider range of packages, HughesNet’s package may be more suitable for those with lower data needs or who prioritize speed over data allowance. However, it’s important to note that HughesNet’s package is significantly more expensive than the lowest-tier packages offered by Thaicom and IPSTAR.

In addition to monthly fees, it’s important to consider installation and equipment costs. Thaicom and IPSTAR both require a one-time installation fee of 3,000 baht ($98) and provide a modem and satellite dish for free. HughesNet, on the other hand, charges a higher installation fee of 5,000 baht ($163) and requires customers to purchase their own modem and satellite dish, which can cost up to 10,000 baht ($326) in total.

It’s also worth noting that satellite internet may not be the most reliable option in all areas. While it can provide internet access in remote areas where traditional infrastructure is lacking, it can be affected by weather conditions such as heavy rain or strong winds. Additionally, satellite internet typically has higher latency, which can affect real-time applications such as online gaming or video conferencing.

In terms of customer service, Thaicom and IPSTAR both offer 24/7 support via phone and email, while HughesNet’s support is only available during business hours. Thaicom and IPSTAR also offer online portals for customers to manage their accounts and track their data usage, while HughesNet does not.

Ultimately, the best satellite internet provider and package for you will depend on your specific needs and location. It’s important to consider factors such as speed, data allowance, installation and equipment costs, reliability, and customer service when comparing options. Additionally, it may be helpful to read reviews from other customers in your area to get a better sense of the quality of service provided by each provider.

In conclusion, satellite internet can be a viable option for those in rural areas or areas with limited traditional internet infrastructure. Thaicom, IPSTAR, and HughesNet are three major providers in Thailand, each offering different packages and prices. When comparing options, it’s important to consider factors such as speed, data allowance, installation and equipment costs, reliability, and customer service. By doing so, you can make an informed decision and choose the best satellite internet provider for your needs.