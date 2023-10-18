Introduction to Inmarsat FleetBroadband

Inmarsat FleetBroadband is a global satellite communication system that provides high-speed internet and voice services to vessels at sea. It is designed to meet the needs of the maritime industry, enabling real-time monitoring and control of critical vessel systems. With FleetBroadband, ships can stay connected to shore-based operations, access weather information, and communicate with other vessels.

FleetBroadband uses Inmarsat’s advanced satellite network to provide reliable and secure communication services to ships of all sizes. The system operates on a global basis, providing coverage in all major shipping routes and ports. It is designed to be easy to install and use, with a range of hardware options available to suit different vessel types and communication needs.

One of the key benefits of FleetBroadband is its ability to enable real-time monitoring and control of critical vessel systems. This is particularly important for vessels that operate in remote or hazardous environments, where quick and accurate decision-making is essential. With FleetBroadband, ship operators can access real-time data on engine performance, fuel consumption, and other critical systems, allowing them to make informed decisions and take action to prevent potential problems.

In addition to real-time monitoring, FleetBroadband also enables remote control of critical vessel systems. This means that ship operators can adjust settings and make changes to systems from shore-based locations, without the need for physical intervention on board the vessel. This can be particularly useful in emergency situations, where quick action is required to prevent further damage or danger.

Another key benefit of FleetBroadband is its ability to provide high-speed internet and voice services to vessels at sea. This enables crew members to stay connected with family and friends, access entertainment and news, and communicate with shore-based operations. It also allows for remote training and support, reducing the need for on-board personnel and increasing efficiency.

FleetBroadband is also designed to be highly reliable and secure. The system uses advanced encryption and authentication technologies to protect against unauthorized access and cyber threats. It also has a range of backup systems and redundancy measures in place to ensure continuity of service in the event of a system failure or outage.

Overall, Inmarsat FleetBroadband is a powerful tool for the maritime industry, enabling real-time monitoring and control of critical vessel systems, as well as providing high-speed internet and voice services to ships at sea. With its global coverage, ease of use, and advanced security features, FleetBroadband is an essential communication system for modern shipping operations.