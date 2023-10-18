Comparison of Satellite Internet Providers in Estonia

Satellite Internet in Estonia: Prices, Providers, Services

In Estonia, satellite internet is becoming an increasingly popular option for those who live in rural areas or have limited access to traditional broadband services. With a variety of providers offering different packages and services, it can be difficult to determine which one is the best fit for your needs. In this article, we will compare the top satellite internet providers in Estonia, including their prices and services.

First on the list is Starman, which offers satellite internet services through its subsidiary, Starman Satelliit. They offer a variety of packages with speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 30 Mbps, with prices starting at €19.99 per month. Their packages also include unlimited data usage, making it a great option for those who require a lot of bandwidth. However, it is important to note that their services are only available in certain areas of Estonia.

Next up is Elisa, which offers satellite internet services through its subsidiary, Elisa Satelliit. They offer packages with speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 30 Mbps, with prices starting at €24.99 per month. Their packages also include unlimited data usage, as well as a free Wi-Fi router. Elisa’s services are available throughout Estonia, making it a great option for those who live in more remote areas.

Another provider to consider is Telia, which offers satellite internet services through its subsidiary, Telia Satelliit. They offer packages with speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 30 Mbps, with prices starting at €19.99 per month. Their packages also include unlimited data usage, as well as a free Wi-Fi router. Telia’s services are available throughout Estonia, making it a great option for those who live in more remote areas.

Lastly, we have Levikom, which offers satellite internet services through its subsidiary, Levikom Satelliit. They offer packages with speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 30 Mbps, with prices starting at €19.99 per month. Their packages also include unlimited data usage, as well as a free Wi-Fi router. Levikom’s services are available throughout Estonia, making it a great option for those who live in more remote areas.

When comparing these providers, it is important to consider not only the price and speed of their packages, but also the quality of their customer service and technical support. It is also important to consider any additional fees or charges that may be associated with their services, such as installation fees or equipment rental fees.

In conclusion, satellite internet is a great option for those who live in rural areas or have limited access to traditional broadband services. With a variety of providers offering different packages and services, it is important to do your research and compare the options available to determine which one is the best fit for your needs. By considering factors such as price, speed, customer service, and additional fees, you can make an informed decision and choose the provider that is right for you.