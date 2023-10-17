What is DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan?

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched its DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan for the DJI Mini SE. This new plan is designed to provide customers with peace of mind when it comes to their drone’s maintenance and repair needs.

So, what exactly is DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan? In simple terms, it is an extended warranty plan that covers accidental damage to your DJI Mini SE drone. This plan is valid for two years from the date of purchase and offers up to two replacement units for a small additional fee.

The DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan covers a wide range of accidental damage scenarios, including collisions, water damage, and pilot error. This means that if you accidentally crash your drone or damage it in any other way, you can rest assured that DJI will take care of the repair or replacement costs.

One of the most significant advantages of the DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan is that it provides customers with priority service. This means that if you need to send your drone in for repair, DJI will prioritize your request and ensure that your drone is repaired or replaced as quickly as possible.

Another advantage of the DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan is that it offers a much more cost-effective solution than purchasing a new drone. If you accidentally damage your drone and do not have the DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan, you may have to pay a significant amount of money to repair or replace it. However, with the DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan, you can save a lot of money and get your drone repaired or replaced for a small additional fee.

The DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan is also incredibly easy to purchase. You can buy it directly from DJI’s website when you purchase your DJI Mini SE drone or within 48 hours of activating your drone. All you need to do is provide your drone’s serial number and pay the additional fee.

In conclusion, the DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan is an excellent investment for anyone who owns a DJI Mini SE drone. It provides customers with peace of mind, priority service, and a cost-effective solution for accidental damage. If you are planning to purchase a DJI Mini SE drone, we highly recommend that you consider purchasing the DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan as well.