The Bushnell Legend 6-18×50 Riflescope is a high-quality, versatile riflescope that is perfect for hunters and shooters of all levels. This riflescope is designed to provide clear, crisp images at long distances, making it ideal for long-range shooting and hunting.

One of the standout features of the Bushnell Legend 6-18×50 Riflescope is its high-quality optics. The riflescope features fully multi-coated optics that provide excellent light transmission and clarity, even in low-light conditions. The scope also features a fast-focus eyepiece that allows for quick and easy focusing, making it easy to acquire targets quickly.

The Bushnell Legend 6-18×50 Riflescope also features a wide magnification range, allowing shooters to easily adjust the magnification to suit their needs. The scope has a magnification range of 6x to 18x, making it ideal for both long-range shooting and close-range targeting.

Another great feature of the Bushnell Legend 6-18×50 Riflescope is its durable construction. The scope is built to withstand the rigors of hunting and shooting, with a rugged, one-piece tube construction that is both waterproof and fog proof. The scope is also shockproof, ensuring that it can withstand the recoil of even the most powerful rifles.

In addition to its high-quality optics and durable construction, the Bushnell Legend 6-18×50 Riflescope also features a number of other useful features. The scope has a side parallax adjustment that allows for easy adjustment of the reticle, as well as a target turrets that allow for quick and easy adjustments to windage and elevation.

Overall, the Bushnell Legend 6-18×50 Riflescope is an excellent choice for hunters and shooters who demand the best in optics and durability. With its high-quality optics, wide magnification range, and durable construction, this riflescope is sure to provide years of reliable service in the field. Whether you are a seasoned hunter or a beginner shooter, the Bushnell Legend 6-18×50 Riflescope is a great choice for anyone looking for a high-quality riflescope that can handle any situation.