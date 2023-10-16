Benefits of using DJI Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 Mobile Station Combo for aerial surveying and mapping

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched the Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 Mobile Station Combo, a powerful tool for aerial surveying and mapping. This new combo is designed to provide highly accurate and efficient data collection for professionals in the fields of surveying, construction, and inspection.

One of the key benefits of using the Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 Mobile Station Combo is its ability to capture highly accurate data. The Phantom 4 RTK is equipped with a high-precision GNSS receiver, which allows it to capture centimeter-level positioning data. This level of accuracy is essential for surveying and mapping applications, where even small errors can have a significant impact on the final results.

The D-RTK 2 Mobile Station, which is included in the combo, provides even greater accuracy by correcting for atmospheric and signal interference. This means that the Phantom 4 RTK can achieve even higher levels of accuracy, even in challenging environments such as urban areas or near tall buildings.

Another benefit of using the Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 Mobile Station Combo is its efficiency. The high-precision positioning data allows the drone to fly more efficiently, covering more ground in less time. This means that surveying and mapping projects can be completed more quickly and with fewer resources.

In addition, the Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 Mobile Station Combo is designed to be easy to use. The DJI GS RTK app, which is used to plan and execute flights, is intuitive and user-friendly. The app also allows users to create custom flight plans, which can be saved and reused for future projects.

The Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 Mobile Station Combo also includes a number of safety features, which are essential for aerial surveying and mapping. The drone is equipped with obstacle avoidance sensors, which help to prevent collisions with buildings, trees, and other obstacles. In addition, the drone has a built-in Return-to-Home function, which ensures that it will return to its starting point if it loses connection with the controller or runs low on battery.

Overall, the DJI Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 Mobile Station Combo is a powerful tool for aerial surveying and mapping. Its high-precision positioning data, efficiency, ease of use, and safety features make it an ideal choice for professionals in a variety of industries. Whether you are a surveyor, construction manager, or inspector, the Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 Mobile Station Combo can help you to collect accurate data quickly and efficiently.