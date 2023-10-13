Comparing Inmarsat Classic Aero and SwiftBroadband for Aviation Connectivity

In today’s world, staying connected is a necessity, even when you’re thousands of feet in the air. Aviation connectivity has come a long way in recent years, with two of the most popular solutions being Inmarsat Classic Aero and SwiftBroadband. But which one is the better solution for aviation connectivity?

Inmarsat Classic Aero is a satellite-based communication system that has been around for over 20 years. It provides voice and data communication services to aircraft around the world. It uses L-band frequencies, which are less susceptible to interference than other frequencies. This makes it a reliable option for aviation connectivity.

SwiftBroadband, on the other hand, is a newer technology that uses Inmarsat’s global satellite network to provide high-speed internet connectivity to aircraft. It uses Ka-band frequencies, which are higher than L-band frequencies and can provide faster data speeds. This makes it a popular choice for airlines that want to offer in-flight Wi-Fi to their passengers.

When it comes to reliability, Inmarsat Classic Aero has a proven track record. It has been used by airlines for over two decades and has a reputation for being a reliable and secure communication system. SwiftBroadband is a newer technology, and while it has been well-received by airlines, it hasn’t been around long enough to have the same level of reliability as Inmarsat Classic Aero.

In terms of data speeds, SwiftBroadband has the advantage. It can provide faster data speeds than Inmarsat Classic Aero, which makes it a better option for airlines that want to offer in-flight Wi-Fi to their passengers. However, Inmarsat Classic Aero is still a reliable option for voice communication and basic data transfer.

Another factor to consider is cost. Inmarsat Classic Aero is generally less expensive than SwiftBroadband, which makes it a more attractive option for airlines that are looking to keep costs down. However, SwiftBroadband’s faster data speeds and ability to offer in-flight Wi-Fi may be worth the extra cost for some airlines.

Ultimately, the choice between Inmarsat Classic Aero and SwiftBroadband comes down to the specific needs of the airline. If reliability and cost are the most important factors, then Inmarsat Classic Aero may be the better option. If data speeds and in-flight Wi-Fi are a priority, then SwiftBroadband may be the better choice.

It’s worth noting that both Inmarsat Classic Aero and SwiftBroadband are constantly evolving. Inmarsat is working on a new system called GX Aviation, which promises even faster data speeds and more reliable connectivity. SwiftBroadband is also being upgraded to provide even faster data speeds and better coverage.

In conclusion, both Inmarsat Classic Aero and SwiftBroadband are viable options for aviation connectivity. The choice between the two comes down to the specific needs of the airline. While Inmarsat Classic Aero has a proven track record and is generally less expensive, SwiftBroadband offers faster data speeds and the ability to offer in-flight Wi-Fi. As technology continues to evolve, it’s likely that both systems will continue to improve and offer even better connectivity options for airlines.