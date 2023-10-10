Drones have become increasingly popular in recent years, and Ukraine is no exception. With the rise of drone technology, more and more people are interested in purchasing their own drone. However, with so many options available, it can be difficult to know where to start looking. In this article, we will be discussing the top 5 online stores to buy drones in Ukraine.

1. Rozetka

Rozetka is one of the largest online stores in Ukraine, offering a wide range of products including drones. They have a great selection of drones from well-known brands such as DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec. Rozetka also offers free shipping on orders over 1000 UAH, making it a great option for those looking to save on shipping costs.

2. Comfy

Comfy is another popular online store in Ukraine that offers a variety of products, including drones. They have a good selection of drones from brands such as DJI, Syma, and Hubsan. Comfy also offers free shipping on orders over 500 UAH, making it a great option for those looking to save on shipping costs.

3. Allo

Allo is a well-known electronics store in Ukraine that offers a variety of products, including drones. They have a good selection of drones from brands such as DJI, Parrot, and Syma. Allo also offers free shipping on orders over 1000 UAH, making it a great option for those looking to save on shipping costs.

4. Citrus

Citrus is another popular electronics store in Ukraine that offers a variety of products, including drones. They have a good selection of drones from brands such as DJI, Parrot, and Syma. Citrus also offers free shipping on orders over 1000 UAH, making it a great option for those looking to save on shipping costs.

5. Eldorado

Eldorado is a well-known electronics store in Ukraine that offers a variety of products, including drones. They have a good selection of drones from brands such as DJI, Parrot, and Syma. Eldorado also offers free shipping on orders over 1000 UAH, making it a great option for those looking to save on shipping costs.

When purchasing a drone, it is important to consider a few key factors. Firstly, you should consider the purpose of the drone. Are you looking for a drone for photography or videography purposes? Or are you looking for a drone for recreational purposes? This will help you determine the type of drone you need.

Secondly, you should consider the features of the drone. Does it have a good camera? How long is the battery life? How far can it fly? These are all important factors to consider when purchasing a drone.

Lastly, you should consider the price of the drone. Drones can range in price from a few hundred to several thousand dollars. It is important to set a budget and stick to it when purchasing a drone.

In conclusion, there are many online stores in Ukraine that offer a variety of drones from well-known brands. When purchasing a drone, it is important to consider the purpose of the drone, the features of the drone, and the price of the drone. By doing so, you can ensure that you are getting the best drone for your needs and budget.