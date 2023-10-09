Satellite Internet is becoming increasingly popular in Mozambique, especially in rural areas where traditional broadband services are not available. This technology uses a satellite to provide Internet access to remote locations, making it a viable option for those who live in areas with limited connectivity.

The prices of satellite Internet in Mozambique vary depending on the provider and the package chosen. However, the cost is generally higher than traditional broadband services due to the infrastructure required to provide the service. The prices can range from $50 to $200 per month, depending on the speed and data allowance.

One of the leading providers of satellite Internet in Mozambique is YahClick. They offer a range of packages to suit different needs, with prices starting at $50 per month for a 5Mbps connection with a 10GB data allowance. Their most expensive package is $200 per month for a 25Mbps connection with a 100GB data allowance.

Another provider is iWayAfrica, which offers packages starting at $60 per month for a 5Mbps connection with a 10GB data allowance. Their most expensive package is $150 per month for a 20Mbps connection with a 50GB data allowance.

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change and may vary depending on the location and availability of the service. It is recommended to check with the provider for the most up-to-date pricing information.

In addition to the cost, it is also important to consider the services offered by the provider. Most satellite Internet providers in Mozambique offer a range of services, including email, web browsing, and video streaming. However, some providers may offer additional services such as VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) and VPN (Virtual Private Network) services.

When choosing a provider, it is important to consider the quality of service and customer support. Satellite Internet can be affected by weather conditions, so it is important to choose a provider that has a reliable network and offers 24/7 customer support.

In conclusion, satellite Internet is a viable option for those who live in remote areas of Mozambique where traditional broadband services are not available. While the cost may be higher than traditional broadband services, the convenience and accessibility of satellite Internet make it a worthwhile investment. When choosing a provider, it is important to consider the cost, services offered, and quality of service and customer support.