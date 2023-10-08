Understanding DJI Care Pro for DJI Ronin 4D-6K

DJI Care Pro is a comprehensive protection plan offered by DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer. The plan is designed to provide DJI Ronin 4D-6K users with peace of mind by offering coverage for accidental damage, water damage, and flyaway incidents. In this article, we will take a closer look at DJI Care Pro and what it offers for DJI Ronin 4D-6K users.

DJI Care Pro is an optional service plan that can be purchased at the time of buying a DJI Ronin 4D-6K. The plan is valid for one year and can be renewed annually. The cost of the plan varies depending on the coverage selected and the duration of the plan. DJI Care Pro offers two levels of coverage: Basic and Plus.

The Basic plan covers accidental damage to the DJI Ronin 4D-6K, including damage caused by collisions, drops, and crashes. The plan also covers water damage caused by accidental immersion in water. The Basic plan does not cover flyaway incidents, where the drone becomes unresponsive and flies away on its own.

The Plus plan offers all the coverage of the Basic plan, plus coverage for flyaway incidents. In the event of a flyaway incident, DJI will investigate the incident and provide a replacement DJI Ronin 4D-6K if the incident is deemed to be covered under the plan.

DJI Care Pro also offers a priority repair service, which means that DJI will prioritize the repair of the DJI Ronin 4D-6K if it is covered under the plan. This means that users can expect faster turnaround times for repairs, which can be crucial for professional users who rely on their DJI Ronin 4D-6K for their work.

To make a claim under DJI Care Pro, users need to contact DJI customer support and provide details of the incident. DJI will then provide instructions on how to proceed with the claim. Users may be required to provide proof of purchase and evidence of the incident, such as photos or videos.

It is important to note that DJI Care Pro does not cover intentional damage or damage caused by reckless flying. DJI also reserves the right to refuse coverage if the incident is deemed to be outside the scope of the plan.

In conclusion, DJI Care Pro is a valuable protection plan for DJI Ronin 4D-6K users. The plan offers coverage for accidental damage, water damage, and flyaway incidents, as well as a priority repair service. Users can choose between the Basic and Plus plans, depending on their needs. However, it is important to fly responsibly and within the limits of the DJI Ronin 4D-6K to avoid incidents that are not covered under the plan.