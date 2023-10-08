Drones have become increasingly popular in recent years, and Ukraine is no exception. Whether you’re a professional photographer or just looking for a fun new hobby, there are plenty of places to buy drones in Ukraine. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the top online stores for buying drones in Ukraine, and what you can expect to find there.

First on our list is Rozetka, one of the largest online retailers in Ukraine. Rozetka offers a wide range of drones from popular brands like DJI, Parrot, and Syma. Prices range from around 3,000 UAH for a basic model to over 100,000 UAH for a professional-grade drone. Rozetka also offers free shipping on many of their drone models, making it a great option for those looking to save on shipping costs.

Next up is Comfy, another popular online retailer in Ukraine. Comfy offers a similar selection of drones to Rozetka, with prices ranging from around 2,500 UAH to over 100,000 UAH. Comfy also offers free shipping on many of their drone models, as well as a 14-day return policy for added peace of mind.

If you’re looking for a more specialized drone store, look no further than Drone.ua. This online store specializes in drones and drone accessories, offering a wide range of models from popular brands like DJI, Yuneec, and Walkera. Prices range from around 3,000 UAH to over 200,000 UAH, with options for both beginners and professionals. Drone.ua also offers free shipping on many of their drone models, as well as a 14-day return policy.

For those looking for a bargain, consider checking out AliExpress. This online marketplace offers a wide range of drones from various sellers, with prices starting as low as 1,000 UAH. While the selection may not be as extensive as some of the other stores on this list, AliExpress is a great option for those looking to save money on their drone purchase. However, it’s important to note that shipping times may be longer than other stores, so be sure to plan accordingly.

Last but not least is OLX, a popular online marketplace in Ukraine. While OLX doesn’t specialize in drones specifically, it’s a great place to find used or refurbished drones at a discounted price. Prices can vary widely depending on the seller and the condition of the drone, so be sure to read the listing carefully before making a purchase. OLX also offers a wide range of accessories and spare parts for drones, making it a great option for those looking to repair or upgrade their existing drone.

In conclusion, there are plenty of options for buying drones in Ukraine, whether you’re looking for a basic model or a professional-grade drone. From large online retailers like Rozetka and Comfy to specialized stores like Drone.ua, there’s something for everyone. And for those looking to save money, AliExpress and OLX offer great options for finding a bargain. No matter where you choose to buy your drone, be sure to do your research and read reviews before making a purchase to ensure you’re getting the best deal possible.