The EOTech Vudu 3.5-18×50 FFP Rifle Scope – MD1 (MRAD) is a high-end rifle scope that is designed for long-range shooting. This scope is packed with features that make it one of the best in its class. In this article, we will review the EOTech Vudu 3.5-18×50 FFP Rifle Scope – MD1 (MRAD) and discuss its features, performance, and overall value.

The EOTech Vudu 3.5-18×50 FFP Rifle Scope – MD1 (MRAD) is a first focal plane (FFP) scope, which means that the reticle is located in front of the magnification lens. This allows the reticle to remain the same size regardless of the magnification level, making it easier to use for range estimation and holdovers. The MD1 (MRAD) reticle is a simple crosshair design with hash marks for range estimation and holdovers. The reticle is illuminated with an LED that has 11 brightness settings, making it easy to see in any lighting condition.

The EOTech Vudu 3.5-18×50 FFP Rifle Scope – MD1 (MRAD) has a 50mm objective lens that provides a bright and clear image. The lens is coated with EOTech’s XC High-Density glass, which provides excellent clarity and color fidelity. The scope has a magnification range of 3.5x to 18x, which makes it suitable for long-range shooting. The scope has a 30mm tube diameter, which is standard for most high-end rifle scopes.

The EOTech Vudu 3.5-18×50 FFP Rifle Scope – MD1 (MRAD) has a rugged and durable construction. The scope is made from aircraft-grade aluminum and is waterproof, fog proof, and shockproof. The scope has a matte black finish that reduces glare and provides a low profile. The scope weighs 29.5 ounces, which is on the heavier side for a rifle scope, but it is still manageable for most shooters.

The EOTech Vudu 3.5-18×50 FFP Rifle Scope – MD1 (MRAD) has excellent performance. The scope provides a clear and bright image, even at high magnification levels. The MD1 (MRAD) reticle is easy to use and provides accurate range estimation and holdovers. The scope has a parallax adjustment knob that allows the shooter to adjust for parallax at any distance. The scope has a fast-focus eyepiece that allows the shooter to quickly and easily adjust the focus of the reticle.

