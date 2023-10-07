Inmarsat is a global satellite communications company that provides mobile and fixed connectivity services to businesses, governments, and individuals around the world. The company was founded in 1979 as an intergovernmental organization to provide maritime communications, but it has since expanded its services to include aviation, land-based, and government applications.

The history of Inmarsat satellites dates back to the early 1980s when the company launched its first satellite, Inmarsat-1, also known as “Marisat.” This satellite was designed to provide voice and data communications to ships at sea, and it was a significant milestone in the development of global satellite communications.

Inmarsat-1 was followed by a series of other satellites, including Inmarsat-2, Inmarsat-3, and Inmarsat-4. Each of these satellites was designed to provide improved performance and capabilities, such as higher data rates, better coverage, and more advanced features.

The Inmarsat-2 satellites were launched in the early 1990s and provided voice and data communications to ships, aircraft, and land-based users. These satellites were also used for emergency communications and search and rescue operations.

The Inmarsat-3 satellites were launched in the mid-1990s and provided global coverage for voice and data communications. These satellites were also used for maritime safety services, such as distress alerting and position reporting.

The Inmarsat-4 satellites were launched in the mid-2000s and provided high-speed broadband services to ships, aircraft, and land-based users. These satellites were also used for government and military applications, such as secure communications and intelligence gathering.

In addition to its own satellites, Inmarsat also operates a network of ground stations and earth terminals around the world. These facilities are used to control and monitor the satellites, as well as to provide connectivity to users on the ground.

Over the years, Inmarsat has continued to innovate and develop new technologies to improve its satellite communications services. For example, the company has developed a new generation of satellites, called Inmarsat-5, which provide even higher data rates and better coverage than previous generations.

Inmarsat has also expanded its services to include new applications, such as Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and remote sensing. These services are designed to meet the growing demand for connected devices and data-driven applications in a wide range of industries.

Overall, the history of Inmarsat satellites is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in satellite communications. From its early days as a provider of maritime communications to its current position as a global leader in mobile and fixed connectivity, Inmarsat has played a critical role in shaping the modern world of satellite communications.