Monaco, a small city-state located on the French Riviera, is known for its luxurious lifestyle and stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. However, for years, residents and businesses in Monaco have struggled with slow and unreliable internet connectivity. That is until Starlink, the satellite internet service provided by SpaceX, arrived in the principality.

Starlink’s impact on Monaco’s internet connectivity has been significant. Before Starlink, Monaco’s internet was provided by a single provider, Monaco Telecom. While the company had invested heavily in fiber-optic infrastructure, the small size of the city-state meant that it was difficult to provide reliable internet to all areas. Many residents and businesses complained of slow speeds and frequent outages.

Enter Starlink. The satellite internet service, launched by SpaceX in 2018, promised to provide high-speed internet to even the most remote areas of the world. Using a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, Starlink beams internet directly to a user’s dish, bypassing the need for traditional infrastructure like fiber-optic cables.

In February 2021, Starlink began offering its services in Monaco. The impact was immediate. Residents and businesses reported faster speeds and more reliable connectivity. Some even reported being able to cancel their Monaco Telecom subscriptions altogether.

One Monaco resident, who runs a small business from home, said that Starlink had been a game-changer. “Before Starlink, I would often lose internet connectivity during important video calls with clients. Now, I have a stable connection that allows me to work without interruption.”

Another resident, who lives in a remote area of Monaco, said that Starlink had finally allowed her to access high-speed internet. “Before, I could only get a slow DSL connection. Now, with Starlink, I can stream movies and work from home without any issues.”

The impact of Starlink on Monaco’s internet connectivity has not gone unnoticed by the government. In a statement, the Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, praised the service for its ability to provide high-speed internet to all areas of the principality. “Starlink has been a welcome addition to Monaco’s telecommunications landscape. It has allowed us to provide reliable internet to even the most remote areas of the city-state.”

While Starlink’s impact on Monaco’s internet connectivity has been overwhelmingly positive, there are some concerns about the service’s long-term sustainability. Starlink’s constellation of satellites is still in its early stages, and some experts worry that the sheer number of satellites could have negative impacts on the environment and astronomy.

Despite these concerns, it is clear that Starlink has revolutionized internet connectivity in Monaco. The service has provided a much-needed alternative to traditional providers, and has allowed residents and businesses to access high-speed internet in even the most remote areas of the city-state. As Starlink continues to expand its services around the world, it is likely that more and more people will benefit from its innovative approach to internet connectivity.