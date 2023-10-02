Inmarsat ELERA IoT and the Benefits for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Drones

Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, has recently launched its new ELERA IoT (Internet of Things) service, which is set to revolutionize the way unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and drones operate. The service is designed to provide reliable and secure connectivity to UAS and drones, enabling them to operate safely and efficiently in remote and challenging environments.

The ELERA IoT service is based on Inmarsat’s global satellite network, which provides coverage across the entire planet, including the polar regions. This means that UAS and drones can operate in areas where traditional communication networks are not available, such as over the ocean or in remote areas of the world.

One of the key benefits of the ELERA IoT service is its ability to provide real-time data and analytics to UAS and drone operators. This data can be used to monitor the performance of the UAS or drone, track its location, and detect any potential issues before they become a problem. This is particularly important for commercial applications, such as agriculture, where UAS and drones are used to monitor crops and livestock.

Another benefit of the ELERA IoT service is its ability to provide secure and reliable communication between the UAS or drone and the ground control station. This is essential for ensuring the safety of the UAS or drone, as well as the people and property in the surrounding area. The service uses advanced encryption and authentication technologies to ensure that all communication is secure and cannot be intercepted by unauthorized parties.

The ELERA IoT service also provides UAS and drone operators with a range of tools and applications to help them manage their operations more efficiently. These include real-time weather data, flight planning tools, and predictive maintenance analytics. These tools can help UAS and drone operators to optimize their operations, reduce downtime, and improve overall performance.

In addition to these benefits, the ELERA IoT service is also designed to be highly scalable and flexible. This means that it can be easily adapted to meet the needs of different UAS and drone applications, from small hobbyist drones to large commercial UAS used in agriculture, mining, and other industries.

Overall, the Inmarsat ELERA IoT service is set to play a key role in supporting the growth of UAS and drones in a wide range of applications. Its reliable and secure connectivity, real-time data and analytics, and range of tools and applications make it an essential tool for UAS and drone operators looking to operate safely and efficiently in remote and challenging environments. As the use of UAS and drones continues to grow, the ELERA IoT service is likely to become an increasingly important part of the infrastructure supporting these technologies.