5 Reasons Why You Need the PolarPro Shutter Cinema Series Filter Set for DJI Osmo Action (OAC-CS-STR5PK)

PolarPro, a leading manufacturer of camera accessories, has recently released their Shutter Cinema Series Filter Set for DJI Osmo Action (OAC-CS-STR5PK). This set includes five filters designed to enhance the quality of your footage and provide a professional touch to your videos. Here are five reasons why you need this filter set for your DJI Osmo Action.

1. Enhance Colors and Contrast

The PolarPro Shutter Cinema Series Filter Set includes three ND filters (ND8, ND16, and ND32) that reduce the amount of light entering the camera lens. This allows you to use slower shutter speeds and wider apertures, resulting in a more cinematic look to your footage. These filters also enhance colors and contrast, making your videos look more vibrant and dynamic.

2. Reduce Glare and Reflections

The set also includes a circular polarizer filter that reduces glare and reflections from surfaces such as water, glass, and metal. This filter is particularly useful when filming outdoors, as it helps to reduce the harshness of sunlight and improve the overall quality of your footage.

3. Protect Your Lens

The PolarPro Shutter Cinema Series Filter Set also includes a UV filter that protects your camera lens from scratches, dust, and fingerprints. This filter is essential for outdoor filming, as it helps to keep your lens clean and clear, resulting in sharper and more detailed footage.

4. Easy to Use

The filters in this set are easy to install and remove, thanks to the magnetic attachment system. Simply snap the filter onto the lens and you’re ready to go. The filters are also lightweight and compact, making them easy to carry around with you wherever you go.

5. Professional Quality

The PolarPro Shutter Cinema Series Filter Set is designed to provide professional-quality footage for filmmakers and videographers. The filters are made from high-quality materials and are designed to withstand the rigors of outdoor filming. They are also compatible with the DJI Osmo Action camera, ensuring that you get the best possible results from your equipment.

In conclusion, the PolarPro Shutter Cinema Series Filter Set for DJI Osmo Action (OAC-CS-STR5PK) is an essential accessory for anyone who wants to take their video footage to the next level. With its ability to enhance colors and contrast, reduce glare and reflections, protect your lens, and provide professional-quality results, this filter set is a must-have for any serious filmmaker or videographer. So why wait? Get your hands on the PolarPro Shutter Cinema Series Filter Set today and start creating stunning videos that will leave your audience in awe.