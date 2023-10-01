Unboxing and Review of Autel EVO Nano+ Drone Premium Bundle / White

The Autel EVO Nano+ Drone Premium Bundle in white is a highly anticipated product in the drone market. This compact drone is designed to be easy to use and perfect for beginners. In this article, we will be unboxing and reviewing the Autel EVO Nano+ Drone Premium Bundle in white.

The Autel EVO Nano+ Drone Premium Bundle comes in a sleek white box with the Autel logo on the front. Inside the box, you will find the drone, a remote controller, two batteries, a charging hub, a set of spare propellers, and a carrying case. The carrying case is a nice touch as it makes it easy to transport the drone and all its accessories.

The drone itself is small and lightweight, weighing only 249 grams. It has a 4K camera that can shoot 60 frames per second and a 3-axis gimbal for smooth and stable footage. The drone also has a range of up to 4 kilometers and a flight time of up to 40 minutes with both batteries.

Setting up the drone is easy. Simply attach the propellers, insert the battery, and turn on the drone and remote controller. The remote controller has a built-in screen that displays the drone’s camera feed in real-time. The screen is bright and easy to see even in direct sunlight.

Flying the drone is a breeze. The Autel EVO Nano+ Drone Premium Bundle has several intelligent flight modes, including Follow Me, Orbit, and Waypoint. These modes make it easy to capture stunning footage without having to worry about controlling the drone manually. The drone also has obstacle avoidance sensors, which help prevent collisions and make flying safer.

The camera on the Autel EVO Nano+ Drone Premium Bundle is impressive. It can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second and take 12-megapixel photos. The footage is smooth and stable thanks to the 3-axis gimbal. The camera also has a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor, which helps capture more detail and produce better quality images.

The Autel EVO Nano+ Drone Premium Bundle also comes with a charging hub, which can charge both batteries simultaneously. This is a nice feature as it saves time and ensures that you always have a fully charged battery ready to go.

Overall, the Autel EVO Nano+ Drone Premium Bundle in white is an excellent product. It is easy to use, has a great camera, and comes with all the accessories you need to get started. The drone is perfect for beginners or anyone looking for a compact and portable drone that can capture stunning footage. The only downside is the price, which may be a bit steep for some people. However, if you are willing to invest in a high-quality drone, the Autel EVO Nano+ Drone Premium Bundle is definitely worth considering.