Everything You Need to Know About DJI Inspire 2 PowerCable 180W AC

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently released a new accessory for its popular Inspire 2 drone: the PowerCable 180W AC. This new accessory promises to revolutionize the way drone pilots power their equipment, offering a convenient and efficient solution for those who need to charge their batteries on the go.

The PowerCable 180W AC is a compact and lightweight device that allows users to charge their Inspire 2 batteries using a standard AC outlet. This means that pilots no longer need to rely on a separate charging station or a car charger to power their equipment. Instead, they can simply plug their batteries into the PowerCable 180W AC and charge them anywhere, anytime.

One of the key features of the PowerCable 180W AC is its high power output. With a maximum output of 180W, this device can charge two Inspire 2 batteries simultaneously in just over an hour. This is a significant improvement over the standard Inspire 2 charger, which takes around two hours to charge a single battery.

Another advantage of the PowerCable 180W AC is its portability. This device is small enough to fit in a backpack or a drone case, making it easy to carry around on location shoots. This is particularly useful for professional drone pilots who need to travel frequently and need to keep their equipment charged at all times.

The PowerCable 180W AC is also compatible with DJI’s Battery Station, a device that allows users to charge up to eight Inspire 2 batteries simultaneously. This means that pilots can use the PowerCable 180W AC to charge their batteries on the go, and then transfer them to the Battery Station for a more efficient charging process.

One potential downside of the PowerCable 180W AC is its price. At $119, this accessory is significantly more expensive than the standard Inspire 2 charger, which retails for around $70. However, for professional drone pilots who need to keep their equipment charged at all times, the convenience and efficiency of the PowerCable 180W AC may be worth the extra cost.

Overall, the DJI Inspire 2 PowerCable 180W AC is a game-changing accessory for drone pilots. Its high power output, portability, and compatibility with the Battery Station make it a must-have for anyone who needs to keep their Inspire 2 batteries charged on the go. While it may be more expensive than the standard charger, the convenience and efficiency it offers make it a worthwhile investment for professional drone pilots.