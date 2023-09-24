The use of armed drones in military operations has become increasingly popular in recent years, and Ukraine is no exception. The country has been using drones for surveillance and reconnaissance purposes for some time, but the use of armed drones has only become more prevalent in recent years.

The history of armed drones in Ukraine dates back to 2014, when the country was in the midst of a conflict with Russia. At the time, Ukraine was facing a significant military threat from Russian-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country. The Ukrainian military was struggling to keep up with the separatists, who had access to more advanced weapons and technology.

In response, Ukraine began to look for ways to level the playing field. One solution was to use armed drones to target separatist positions and disrupt their operations. The first armed drone used by the Ukrainian military was the Bayraktar TB2, a Turkish-made drone that is capable of carrying missiles and bombs.

The Bayraktar TB2 proved to be a game-changer for the Ukrainian military. It allowed them to strike at separatist positions with precision and accuracy, without putting their own troops in harm’s way. The drone was also able to provide real-time intelligence and surveillance, giving the Ukrainian military a significant advantage on the battlefield.

Since then, Ukraine has continued to invest in armed drones, acquiring more advanced models and developing its own domestic drone industry. In 2018, Ukraine unveiled its own armed drone, the Sokil-300, which is capable of carrying up to four missiles and has a range of 200 kilometers.

The use of armed drones has not been without controversy, however. Some have raised concerns about the legality and ethics of using drones to carry out targeted killings. There have also been reports of civilian casualties resulting from drone strikes.

Despite these concerns, the Ukrainian military has continued to use armed drones in its operations. In 2020, the Ukrainian military used a Bayraktar TB2 drone to strike a separatist position in eastern Ukraine, killing several separatist fighters.

The use of armed drones has also had a significant impact on the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian military has been able to push back against separatist forces and regain control of territory that was previously held by the separatists. The use of armed drones has also forced the separatists to change their tactics, as they are now more vulnerable to airstrikes.

Looking to the future, it is likely that the use of armed drones will only become more prevalent in Ukrainian military operations. The country is investing heavily in its drone capabilities, and is developing new technologies and tactics to make the most of this emerging technology.

In conclusion, the use of armed drones has become an important part of Ukrainian military operations in recent years. While there are concerns about the legality and ethics of using drones to carry out targeted killings, the Ukrainian military has found that armed drones are an effective way to strike at separatist positions and gain an advantage on the battlefield. As Ukraine continues to invest in its drone capabilities, it is likely that armed drones will play an even greater role in future military operations.