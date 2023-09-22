Overview of DJI Zenmuse X7 DL-S 16mm F2.8 ND ASPH Lens

DJI, the world’s leading manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles, has recently released the Zenmuse X7 DL-S 16mm F2.8 ND ASPH Lens, which is designed to provide high-quality aerial imaging for professional photographers and filmmakers.

The Zenmuse X7 DL-S 16mm F2.8 ND ASPH Lens is a wide-angle lens that is specifically designed for use with the DJI Inspire 2 drone. It features a 16mm focal length and a maximum aperture of F2.8, which allows for excellent low-light performance and shallow depth of field.

One of the key features of the Zenmuse X7 DL-S 16mm F2.8 ND ASPH Lens is its built-in neutral density (ND) filter. This filter helps to reduce the amount of light that enters the lens, which is particularly useful when shooting in bright sunlight or other high-contrast situations. The ND filter can be easily adjusted using the DJI GO 4 app, which allows for precise control over the amount of light that enters the lens.

The Zenmuse X7 DL-S 16mm F2.8 ND ASPH Lens also features a high-quality aspherical lens element, which helps to reduce distortion and other optical aberrations. This results in images that are sharp and clear, with minimal distortion or other unwanted effects.

In addition to its technical features, the Zenmuse X7 DL-S 16mm F2.8 ND ASPH Lens is also designed to be easy to use and highly portable. It weighs just 180 grams, making it one of the lightest lenses in its class, and it can be easily attached and removed from the DJI Inspire 2 drone using the quick-release mechanism.

Overall, the DJI Zenmuse X7 DL-S 16mm F2.8 ND ASPH Lens is an excellent choice for professional photographers and filmmakers who need high-quality aerial imaging capabilities. Its wide-angle focal length, fast maximum aperture, and built-in ND filter make it a versatile and powerful tool for capturing stunning aerial footage, while its lightweight and portable design make it easy to use and transport. Whether you’re shooting a documentary, a music video, or a feature film, the Zenmuse X7 DL-S 16mm F2.8 ND ASPH Lens is sure to deliver the high-quality results you need.