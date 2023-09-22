Benefits of Inmarsat Iris for Global ATM Modernisation

Inmarsat, the leading provider of global mobile satellite communications, has recently launched Inmarsat Iris, a high-bandwidth, cost-effective satellite-based data link communication system that is set to revolutionize the global air traffic management (ATM) industry.

Inmarsat Iris has been specifically designed to meet the needs of the modern ATM industry, which is facing increasing demands for high-speed, reliable and secure data communications. With the rapid growth of air traffic, there is a need for a more efficient and effective way of managing the flow of aircraft in the skies.

One of the key benefits of Inmarsat Iris is its ability to provide high-bandwidth data communications, which is essential for the modern ATM industry. With the increasing use of data-intensive applications such as weather forecasting, air traffic control, and flight planning, there is a need for a system that can handle large amounts of data quickly and efficiently.

Inmarsat Iris is also cost-effective, which is a major advantage for the ATM industry. With the increasing pressure to reduce costs and improve efficiency, Inmarsat Iris provides a cost-effective solution that can help to reduce the overall cost of air traffic management.

Another key benefit of Inmarsat Iris is its ability to provide secure and reliable data communications. With the increasing threat of cyber attacks and other security breaches, there is a need for a system that can provide secure and reliable data communications. Inmarsat Iris uses advanced encryption and authentication technologies to ensure that data is transmitted securely and reliably.

In addition to these benefits, Inmarsat Iris also provides a number of other features that are essential for the modern ATM industry. These include real-time data transmission, automatic error correction, and the ability to operate in harsh environmental conditions.

Overall, Inmarsat Iris is set to revolutionize the global ATM industry by providing a high-bandwidth, cost-effective, and secure data link communication system that can meet the needs of the modern ATM industry. With its advanced features and capabilities, Inmarsat Iris is poised to become the preferred choice for air traffic management organizations around the world.

