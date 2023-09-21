Tracking Starlink Satellites: A Map of the Constellation in Orbit.

SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, has been making headlines with its ambitious project to launch a constellation of satellites into orbit around the Earth. The Starlink constellation is designed to provide high-speed internet access to remote areas of the world, and it has already launched over 1,000 satellites into space.

But with so many satellites in orbit, it can be difficult to keep track of them all. That’s where a new tool comes in: a map of the Starlink constellation that allows users to track the location of each satellite in real-time.

The map, created by astronomer James Darpinian, uses data from the US Air Force’s Space Surveillance Network to show the location of each Starlink satellite as it orbits the Earth. Users can zoom in and out to see the entire constellation or focus on individual satellites to see their current location and trajectory.

The map is not only useful for tracking the Starlink satellites, but it also provides a fascinating glimpse into the complexity of the constellation. The satellites are arranged in a series of orbital planes, with each plane containing dozens of satellites that orbit the Earth at an altitude of around 550 kilometers.

As the satellites orbit the Earth, they pass over different parts of the planet at different times. This means that users in different locations may see different satellites in the sky at different times of the day or night.

The Starlink constellation has not been without controversy, however. Astronomers have raised concerns about the impact of the satellites on astronomical observations, as they can interfere with telescopes and create bright streaks in long-exposure images.

SpaceX has responded to these concerns by developing a new coating for the satellites that reduces their reflectivity and makes them less visible to telescopes. The company has also launched a program to test a sunshade that could further reduce the satellites’ impact on astronomical observations.

Despite these concerns, the Starlink constellation has the potential to revolutionize internet access in remote areas of the world. The satellites are designed to provide high-speed internet access to areas that are currently underserved or unserved by traditional internet providers.

The Starlink service is already available in some areas of the world, and SpaceX plans to expand the service to more locations in the coming months and years. The company has also announced plans to launch a second-generation constellation of satellites that will provide even faster internet speeds and greater coverage.

As the Starlink constellation continues to grow, the map created by James Darpinian will become an increasingly valuable tool for tracking the location of each satellite in real-time. Whether you’re an astronomer concerned about the impact of the satellites on astronomical observations or a user excited about the potential of high-speed internet access in remote areas of the world, the map provides a fascinating glimpse into the future of space technology.