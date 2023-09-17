Top 5 Features of Aimpoint CompM5 2 MOA – Red Dot Reflex Sight with LRP Mount

The Aimpoint CompM5 2 MOA – Red Dot Reflex Sight with LRP Mount is a top-of-the-line red dot sight that has been designed to meet the needs of professional shooters and hunters. This sight is built to withstand the toughest conditions and provide accurate and reliable performance in any situation. Here are the top 5 features of the Aimpoint CompM5 2 MOA – Red Dot Reflex Sight with LRP Mount.

1. Compact and Lightweight Design

The Aimpoint CompM5 2 MOA – Red Dot Reflex Sight with LRP Mount is designed to be compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry and handle. The sight weighs just 5.2 ounces and measures 2.8 inches in length, making it one of the smallest and lightest red dot sights on the market. This makes it an ideal choice for hunters and shooters who need to move quickly and quietly in the field.

2. Advanced Optical System

The Aimpoint CompM5 2 MOA – Red Dot Reflex Sight with LRP Mount features an advanced optical system that provides a clear and bright image of the target. The sight has a 2 MOA red dot reticle that is easy to see and provides accurate aiming at any distance. The optical system is also designed to be parallax-free, which means that the reticle will remain on target regardless of the shooter’s head position.

3. Long Battery Life

The Aimpoint CompM5 2 MOA – Red Dot Reflex Sight with LRP Mount is powered by a single CR2032 battery, which provides up to 50,000 hours of continuous use. This means that the sight can be left on for extended periods of time without worrying about the battery running out. The battery compartment is also designed to be easily accessible, making it easy to replace the battery when needed.

4. Durable Construction

The Aimpoint CompM5 2 MOA – Red Dot Reflex Sight with LRP Mount is built to withstand the toughest conditions. The sight is made from high-strength aluminum and is waterproof up to 150 feet. It is also shockproof and can withstand recoil from even the most powerful firearms. The sight is designed to be used in any weather condition, making it an ideal choice for hunters and shooters who need a reliable sight that can perform in any situation.

5. LRP Mount

The Aimpoint CompM5 2 MOA – Red Dot Reflex Sight with LRP Mount comes with a quick-detach LRP mount that allows the sight to be easily attached and removed from the firearm. The mount is designed to be sturdy and secure, ensuring that the sight remains in place even during heavy recoil. The LRP mount also allows the shooter to quickly switch between firearms without having to re-zero the sight.

In conclusion, the Aimpoint CompM5 2 MOA – Red Dot Reflex Sight with LRP Mount is a top-of-the-line red dot sight that offers advanced features and reliable performance in any situation. Its compact and lightweight design, advanced optical system, long battery life, durable construction, and LRP mount make it an ideal choice for hunters and shooters who demand the best.