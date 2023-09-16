Drones have become increasingly popular in recent years, and Ukraine is no exception. With their ability to capture stunning aerial footage and perform various tasks, drones have become a must-have for many individuals and businesses. However, finding the latest models can be a challenge. In this article, we will explore the top 5 places to buy drones in Ukraine.

1. Rozetka

Rozetka is one of the largest online retailers in Ukraine, offering a wide range of products, including drones. They have a vast selection of drones from various brands, including DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec. Rozetka offers competitive prices and fast delivery, making it a popular choice for many drone enthusiasts.

2. Comfy

Comfy is another popular online retailer in Ukraine that offers a vast selection of drones. They have a user-friendly website that makes it easy to find the latest models. Comfy offers free delivery for orders over 1000 UAH, making it an affordable option for those looking to buy a drone.

3. Allo

Allo is a popular electronics retailer in Ukraine that offers a wide range of products, including drones. They have a vast selection of drones from various brands, including DJI, Parrot, and Xiaomi. Allo offers competitive prices and fast delivery, making it a popular choice for many drone enthusiasts.

4. Citrus

Citrus is another popular electronics retailer in Ukraine that offers a wide range of products, including drones. They have a vast selection of drones from various brands, including DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec. Citrus offers competitive prices and fast delivery, making it a popular choice for many drone enthusiasts.

5. Eldorado

Eldorado is a popular electronics retailer in Ukraine that offers a wide range of products, including drones. They have a vast selection of drones from various brands, including DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec. Eldorado offers competitive prices and fast delivery, making it a popular choice for many drone enthusiasts.

In conclusion, there are many places to buy drones in Ukraine, but these five retailers offer the latest models and competitive prices. Whether you are a drone enthusiast or a business looking to incorporate drones into your operations, these retailers have something for everyone. With their user-friendly websites and fast delivery, buying a drone in Ukraine has never been easier.