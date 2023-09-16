Drones have become increasingly popular in recent years, and Ukraine is no exception. With their ability to capture stunning aerial footage and their use in various industries, drones have become a must-have for many people. However, finding the right place to buy a drone can be a daunting task. To help you out, we have compiled a list of the top 5 online stores for buying drones in Ukraine.

1. Rozetka

Rozetka is one of the largest online stores in Ukraine, offering a wide range of products, including drones. They have a vast selection of drones from various brands, including DJI, Parrot, and Syma. Rozetka also offers competitive prices and fast delivery, making it a top choice for many drone enthusiasts.

2. Comfy

3. Comfy

3. Allo

3. Allo

4. Citrus

4. Citrus

5. Foxtrot

5. Foxtrot

In conclusion, buying a drone in Ukraine has never been easier, thanks to the numerous online stores that offer a wide range of drones from various brands. Whether you are a professional photographer or a hobbyist, you can find the perfect drone for your needs at one of these top 5 online stores. So, what are you waiting for? Start browsing and find the perfect drone for you!