How to Install Corrective Lenses on DJI FPV Goggles (-6.0D)

DJI FPV Goggles are a popular choice for drone enthusiasts who want to experience a first-person view of their drone’s flight. However, for those who wear glasses, the experience can be less than optimal. Fortunately, DJI offers corrective lenses for their FPV Goggles, with a range of diopters available to suit different prescriptions. In this article, we’ll walk you through the process of installing corrective lenses on your DJI FPV Goggles, specifically the -6.0D lenses.

Firstly, it’s important to note that the DJI FPV Goggles are designed to be modular, with interchangeable parts that can be easily swapped out. This means that the corrective lenses can be installed without any major modifications to the goggles themselves. However, it’s still important to handle the goggles with care and follow the instructions carefully to avoid damaging any components.

To begin, you’ll need to purchase the -6.0D corrective lenses from DJI or an authorized dealer. These lenses are specifically designed to correct for nearsightedness, which is a common condition that affects many people who wear glasses. Once you have the lenses, you’ll need to remove the existing lenses from your FPV Goggles.

To do this, gently pry off the foam padding around the lenses using a small tool or your fingers. Be careful not to damage the foam or any other components of the goggles. Once the foam is removed, you should be able to see the lenses themselves. They may be held in place by small clips or screws, depending on the model of your goggles.

Carefully remove the clips or screws and take out the lenses. Set them aside in a safe place, as you may need to reinstall them later if you want to use your goggles without corrective lenses. Now it’s time to install the -6.0D lenses.

Take the new lenses and carefully align them with the clips or screw holes in the goggles. Make sure they are facing the correct way, with the concave side facing your eyes. Once the lenses are in place, reattach the clips or screws to hold them securely in place. Finally, replace the foam padding around the lenses, making sure it is snug and secure.

Congratulations, you’ve successfully installed corrective lenses on your DJI FPV Goggles! Now you can enjoy a clear, crisp view of your drone’s flight without the hassle of wearing glasses. It’s important to note that these lenses are designed for nearsightedness only, so if you have a different prescription or other vision issues, you may need to consult with an optometrist or ophthalmologist to find a suitable solution.

In conclusion, installing corrective lenses on your DJI FPV Goggles is a simple process that can greatly enhance your drone flying experience. With the -6.0D lenses, you can correct for nearsightedness and enjoy a clear, immersive view of your drone’s flight. Just remember to handle the goggles with care and follow the instructions carefully to avoid any damage. Happy flying!