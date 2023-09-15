Review of Tattu Funfly 1300mAh 11.1V 100C 3S1P Battery

The Tattu Funfly 1300mAh 11.1V 100C 3S1P Battery is a high-performance battery designed for use in remote-controlled aircraft. It is a popular choice among hobbyists and professionals alike due to its impressive specifications and reliable performance.

One of the key features of the Tattu Funfly 1300mAh 11.1V 100C 3S1P Battery is its high discharge rate. With a continuous discharge rate of 100C and a burst discharge rate of 200C, this battery is capable of delivering a significant amount of power to your aircraft. This makes it ideal for high-speed flights and aerobatic maneuvers, as well as for powering high-performance motors and other components.

In addition to its high discharge rate, the Tattu Funfly 1300mAh 11.1V 100C 3S1P Battery also boasts a high capacity of 1300mAh. This means that it can provide a longer flight time than many other batteries on the market, allowing you to enjoy more time in the air before needing to recharge.

The battery is also designed with safety in mind. It features a built-in protection circuit that helps to prevent overcharging, over-discharging, and short-circuiting. This helps to ensure that the battery remains safe and reliable throughout its lifespan, and reduces the risk of damage to your aircraft or other equipment.

Another advantage of the Tattu Funfly 1300mAh 11.1V 100C 3S1P Battery is its compact size and lightweight design. Measuring just 72mm x 35mm x 23mm and weighing only 118g, this battery is easy to transport and install in your aircraft. It also helps to reduce the overall weight of your aircraft, which can improve its performance and maneuverability.

Overall, the Tattu Funfly 1300mAh 11.1V 100C 3S1P Battery is a high-quality and reliable choice for anyone looking for a high-performance battery for their remote-controlled aircraft. Its impressive specifications, safety features, and compact design make it a popular choice among hobbyists and professionals alike.

If you are considering purchasing the Tattu Funfly 1300mAh 11.1V 100C 3S1P Battery, it is important to ensure that it is compatible with your aircraft and other equipment. You should also follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and using the battery, and take care to store it properly when not in use.

