Exploring the DJI R Multi-Camera Control Cable (Sony Multi)

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently released a new accessory for its popular Ronin-S gimbal. The DJI R Multi-Camera Control Cable (Sony Multi) is a cable that allows users to control Sony cameras with their Ronin-S gimbal. This new accessory has been designed to provide a seamless and efficient workflow for professional filmmakers and videographers.

The DJI R Multi-Camera Control Cable (Sony Multi) is compatible with a range of Sony cameras, including the Sony A7 III, A7R III, A9, and A6400. The cable connects the Ronin-S gimbal to the camera’s Multiport, allowing users to control the camera’s focus, shutter, and recording functions directly from the gimbal. This eliminates the need for a separate camera operator, allowing filmmakers to work more efficiently and effectively.

One of the key benefits of the DJI R Multi-Camera Control Cable (Sony Multi) is its ability to control the camera’s focus. The Ronin-S gimbal features a focus wheel that allows users to adjust the focus of their lens with precision. With the new cable, users can now control the focus of their Sony camera directly from the gimbal, without having to touch the camera itself. This is particularly useful for filmmakers who need to maintain a steady shot while adjusting the focus of their lens.

In addition to focus control, the DJI R Multi-Camera Control Cable (Sony Multi) also allows users to start and stop recording, as well as adjust the camera’s shutter speed and aperture settings. This provides filmmakers with greater control over their footage, allowing them to capture the perfect shot every time.

The DJI R Multi-Camera Control Cable (Sony Multi) is also incredibly easy to set up and use. Simply connect the cable to the Ronin-S gimbal and the camera’s Multiport, and you’re ready to go. The cable is also lightweight and durable, making it ideal for use in a variety of filming environments.

Overall, the DJI R Multi-Camera Control Cable (Sony Multi) is a game-changer for professional filmmakers and videographers. Its ability to control Sony cameras directly from the Ronin-S gimbal provides users with greater flexibility and efficiency, allowing them to capture stunning footage with ease. The cable is also incredibly easy to use and set up, making it a must-have accessory for anyone who uses a Ronin-S gimbal and a Sony camera.

In conclusion, the DJI R Multi-Camera Control Cable (Sony Multi) is a valuable addition to any filmmaker’s toolkit. Its ability to control Sony cameras directly from the Ronin-S gimbal provides users with greater control and flexibility, allowing them to capture stunning footage with ease. If you’re a professional filmmaker or videographer who uses a Ronin-S gimbal and a Sony camera, the DJI R Multi-Camera Control Cable (Sony Multi) is definitely worth considering.