How to Get Started with Pix4Dsurvey: A Step-by-Step Guide

Pix4Dsurvey is a powerful software that allows users to create accurate 2D and 3D maps from aerial images. With its advanced algorithms and intuitive interface, Pix4Dsurvey is a must-have tool for professionals in the surveying, construction, and engineering industries.

If you’re new to Pix4Dsurvey, getting started can seem daunting. But fear not! In this step-by-step guide, we’ll walk you through the process of setting up and using Pix4Dsurvey to create high-quality maps and models.

Step 1: Purchase a License

The first step in using Pix4Dsurvey is to purchase a license. Pix4Dsurvey offers a variety of licensing options, including a 1-year floating license for one device. This license allows you to install Pix4Dsurvey on one computer and use it for one year.

To purchase a license, simply visit the Pix4Dsurvey website and select the licensing option that best suits your needs. Once you’ve completed the purchase, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to download and install the software.

Step 2: Install Pix4Dsurvey

Once you’ve purchased your license, the next step is to install Pix4Dsurvey on your computer. To do this, simply follow the instructions provided in the email you received after purchasing your license.

During the installation process, you’ll be prompted to enter your license key. This key is unique to your license and is required to activate the software. Once you’ve entered your license key, the installation process will continue.

Step 3: Import Your Images

With Pix4Dsurvey installed, it’s time to import your images. Pix4Dsurvey supports a variety of image formats, including JPEG, TIFF, and PNG.

To import your images, simply click on the “Import” button in the Pix4Dsurvey interface and select the images you want to use. You can import images from a variety of sources, including drones, satellites, and ground-based cameras.

Step 4: Create a Project

Once your images are imported, the next step is to create a project. A project in Pix4Dsurvey is a collection of images that are used to create a map or model.

To create a project, simply click on the “New Project” button in the Pix4Dsurvey interface and give your project a name. You can also select the coordinate system and units you want to use for your project.

Step 5: Process Your Images

With your project created, it’s time to process your images. Pix4Dsurvey uses advanced algorithms to analyze your images and create a 2D or 3D map.

To process your images, simply click on the “Process” button in the Pix4Dsurvey interface. The software will then analyze your images and create a map or model based on the data it collects.

Step 6: Export Your Map or Model

Once your map or model is complete, the final step is to export it. Pix4Dsurvey supports a variety of export formats, including DXF, SHP, and KML.

To export your map or model, simply click on the “Export” button in the Pix4Dsurvey interface and select the format you want to use. You can also choose the resolution and other settings for your export.

Conclusion

Pix4Dsurvey is a powerful tool for creating accurate 2D and 3D maps from aerial images.

By following these six simple steps, you can get started with Pix4Dsurvey and start creating high-quality maps and models today. So why wait? Purchase your license and start exploring the possibilities of Pix4Dsurvey today!