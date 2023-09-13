5 Reasons Why Starlink is a Game-Changer for Borivli Residents

Borivli, a suburb in Mumbai, has recently become the talk of the town due to the launch of Starlink, a satellite internet service by SpaceX. This service has been making waves in the tech industry, and Borivli residents are no exception. Here are five reasons why Starlink is a game-changer for Borivli residents.

1. High-speed internet

One of the most significant advantages of Starlink is its high-speed internet. With speeds of up to 150 Mbps, Borivli residents can now enjoy seamless internet connectivity without any lag or buffering. This is a significant improvement from the traditional internet services that were available in the area, which were often slow and unreliable.

2. Affordable pricing

Another advantage of Starlink is its affordable pricing. The service is priced at Rs. 7,000 for the initial setup, which includes the Starlink kit and the satellite dish. After that, the monthly subscription fee is Rs. 5,000, which is comparable to the pricing of traditional internet services in the area. This makes Starlink an attractive option for residents who are looking for high-speed internet at an affordable price.

3. No downtime

One of the biggest issues with traditional internet services in Borivli is downtime. Power outages, cable cuts, and other technical issues often result in internet downtime, which can be frustrating for residents who rely on the internet for work or entertainment. With Starlink, downtime is no longer an issue. Since the service is delivered via satellite, there are no cables or wires that can be cut, and power outages do not affect the service.

4. Rural connectivity

Borivli is a suburb that is located on the outskirts of Mumbai, and many areas in the suburb are still considered rural. Traditional internet services often struggle to provide connectivity in rural areas due to the lack of infrastructure. Starlink, on the other hand, is designed to provide connectivity in rural areas. This means that residents in even the most remote areas of Borivli can now enjoy high-speed internet connectivity.

5. Future-proof technology

Finally, Starlink is a future-proof technology that is designed to provide internet connectivity for years to come. The service is delivered via a constellation of satellites that are constantly orbiting the earth, which means that the service is not affected by physical infrastructure limitations. This makes Starlink a reliable and sustainable option for Borivli residents who are looking for a long-term solution for their internet connectivity needs.

In conclusion, Starlink is a game-changer for Borivli residents. With its high-speed internet, affordable pricing, no downtime, rural connectivity, and future-proof technology, it is no wonder that the service has become so popular in the area. As more and more residents switch to Starlink, it is likely that traditional internet services will become a thing of the past in Borivli.