Overview of Aimpoint 3X-C Magnifier

The Aimpoint 3X-C Magnifier is a high-quality optic accessory designed to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of your firearm. This magnifier is built to work seamlessly with Aimpoint’s red dot sights, providing you with a clear and precise view of your target. The 3X-C Magnifier comes with two mounting options, the 39mm FlipMount and the TwistMount base, which allow for easy attachment and detachment from your firearm.

The 3X-C Magnifier is built with a rugged and durable construction, ensuring that it can withstand the harsh conditions of the field. The optic is waterproof up to 25 meters, making it ideal for use in wet and humid environments. The magnifier is also shockproof, able to withstand the recoil of even the most powerful firearms. The optic is nitrogen-filled, which prevents fogging and ensures that you have a clear view of your target at all times.

The 3X-C Magnifier features a high-quality lens system that provides a clear and bright image of your target. The lens is coated with a special anti-reflective coating that reduces glare and improves light transmission, making it easier to see your target in low-light conditions. The magnifier also features a diopter adjustment that allows you to fine-tune the focus of the optic to your individual eyesight.

The 3X-C Magnifier is designed to work with Aimpoint’s red dot sights, providing you with a versatile and effective aiming system. The magnifier is compatible with all Aimpoint sights, including the CompM4, CompM4s, and PRO. The magnifier can be easily attached and detached from your firearm, allowing you to switch between using your red dot sight and the magnifier as needed.

The 39mm FlipMount is a quick-detach mount that allows you to easily attach and detach the magnifier from your firearm. The mount is designed to flip to the side when not in use, allowing you to use your red dot sight without obstruction. The mount is made from high-quality materials, ensuring that it can withstand the rigors of heavy use.

The TwistMount base is a more permanent mounting option that provides a secure and stable platform for your magnifier. The mount is designed to be attached to your firearm’s Picatinny rail, providing a solid and reliable attachment point. The mount is easy to install and can be quickly removed if needed.

In conclusion, the Aimpoint 3X-C Magnifier is a high-quality optic accessory that provides a clear and precise view of your target. The magnifier is built with a rugged and durable construction, ensuring that it can withstand the harsh conditions of the field. The 3X-C Magnifier comes with two mounting options, the 39mm FlipMount and the TwistMount base, which allow for easy attachment and detachment from your firearm. The magnifier is designed to work seamlessly with Aimpoint’s red dot sights, providing you with a versatile and effective aiming system. Whether you are a professional shooter or a recreational enthusiast, the Aimpoint 3X-C Magnifier is an excellent choice for enhancing the accuracy and effectiveness of your firearm.