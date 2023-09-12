How to Use Pgytech VND (2 to 5-Stop) Filter for DJI Air 2S (P-16B-064)

Pgytech has recently released a new VND (Variable Neutral Density) filter for the DJI Air 2S drone, the P-16B-064. This filter is designed to help drone pilots capture stunning aerial footage in bright sunlight conditions, by reducing the amount of light that enters the camera lens.

Using the Pgytech VND filter is simple and straightforward. First, remove the original lens cover from the DJI Air 2S camera. Then, attach the Pgytech VND filter to the camera lens by screwing it on. The filter is designed to fit snugly onto the lens, ensuring that it stays in place during flight.

Once the filter is attached, you can adjust the amount of light that enters the camera lens by rotating the outer ring of the filter. The Pgytech VND filter has a range of 2 to 5 stops, which means that you can reduce the amount of light entering the lens by anywhere from 2 to 5 f-stops. This gives you a lot of flexibility when it comes to adjusting the exposure of your photos and videos.

One of the key benefits of using a VND filter like the Pgytech P-16B-064 is that it allows you to capture footage with a shallow depth of field, even in bright sunlight conditions. This is because the filter reduces the amount of light entering the lens, which in turn allows you to use a wider aperture setting. This creates a shallower depth of field, which can be used to create stunning bokeh effects in your photos and videos.

Another benefit of using a VND filter is that it can help you capture footage with more natural-looking motion blur. When shooting video, it’s often desirable to have a certain amount of motion blur in the footage, as this can create a more cinematic look. However, in bright sunlight conditions, it can be difficult to achieve this effect without overexposing the footage. By using a VND filter, you can reduce the amount of light entering the lens, which allows you to use a slower shutter speed and capture footage with more natural-looking motion blur.

It’s worth noting that using a VND filter like the Pgytech P-16B-064 does come with some limitations. For example, because the filter reduces the amount of light entering the lens, you may need to use a higher ISO setting in order to achieve a properly exposed photo or video. This can result in increased noise in your footage, particularly in low-light conditions.

Overall, the Pgytech VND (2 to 5-Stop) Filter for DJI Air 2S (P-16B-064) is a useful tool for drone pilots who want to capture stunning aerial footage in bright sunlight conditions. By reducing the amount of light entering the camera lens, the filter allows you to achieve a shallower depth of field, capture footage with more natural-looking motion blur, and create stunning bokeh effects. While there are some limitations to using a VND filter, the benefits are clear, and the Pgytech P-16B-064 is a high-quality option for DJI Air 2S pilots looking to take their aerial photography and videography to the next level.