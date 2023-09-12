How to Install Corrective Lenses on DJI FPV Goggles (-2.0D)

DJI FPV Goggles are an excellent tool for drone pilots, allowing them to experience the thrill of flying in first-person view. However, for those who wear glasses, the experience can be less than ideal. Fortunately, DJI offers corrective lenses that can be installed on the goggles to provide a clear and comfortable viewing experience.

Installing corrective lenses on DJI FPV Goggles is a straightforward process that can be done in just a few simple steps. The first step is to purchase the correct lenses. DJI offers lenses in a variety of strengths, so it’s essential to choose the correct strength for your prescription. The -2.0D lenses are a popular choice for those with moderate myopia.

Once you have the correct lenses, the next step is to remove the existing lenses from the goggles. To do this, gently pry the lenses out of the frame using a small tool, such as a screwdriver or a pair of tweezers. Be careful not to damage the frame or the lenses.

With the old lenses removed, it’s time to install the new corrective lenses. To do this, simply slide the new lenses into the frame, making sure they are securely in place. It’s essential to ensure that the lenses are correctly aligned with the goggles’ optics to avoid any distortion or blurring.

Once the new lenses are in place, it’s time to test them out. Put on the goggles and adjust the focus until the image is clear and sharp. If the image is still blurry, try adjusting the position of the lenses slightly until you find the sweet spot.

It’s important to note that while the corrective lenses can improve the viewing experience for those with myopia, they may not be suitable for everyone. Those with more severe vision problems may still require prescription glasses or contact lenses to achieve optimal vision.

In addition to the corrective lenses, DJI also offers a diopter lens set that includes lenses in a range of strengths from -3.0D to +3.0D. This set allows users to customize their viewing experience further and is an excellent option for those with more severe vision problems.

In conclusion, installing corrective lenses on DJI FPV Goggles is a simple process that can greatly improve the viewing experience for those with myopia. With the correct lenses and a little bit of patience, anyone can enjoy the thrill of flying in first-person view without sacrificing visual clarity or comfort.