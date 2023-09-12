TS2 Space, a leading provider of satellite communication services, has recently launched its Iridium Certus Aviation Services for in-flight connectivity. This new service offers faster and more reliable connectivity for aviation customers, making it an ideal solution for airlines, private jet operators, and other aviation companies.

One of the main advantages of TS2 Space’s Iridium Certus Aviation Services is its speed. With download speeds of up to 704 kbps and upload speeds of up to 352 kbps, this service is significantly faster than many other satellite communication solutions currently available on the market. This means that passengers can enjoy a seamless in-flight experience, with faster internet browsing, smoother video streaming, and quicker access to email and other online services.

In addition to its speed, TS2 Space’s Iridium Certus Aviation Services also offers a high level of reliability. This is due to the fact that it uses the Iridium NEXT satellite constellation, which is one of the most advanced and reliable satellite networks in the world. This network is designed to provide global coverage, with no gaps in service, ensuring that passengers can stay connected no matter where they are in the world.

Another advantage of TS2 Space’s Iridium Certus Aviation Services is its flexibility. This service can be used on a wide range of aircraft, from small private jets to large commercial airliners. It is also compatible with a variety of different devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other mobile devices. This means that passengers can use their own devices to stay connected, without the need for any additional hardware or equipment.

TS2 Space’s Iridium Certus Aviation Services also offers a number of other features and benefits. For example, it includes advanced security features to protect against cyber threats and other security risks. It also offers a range of different service plans, allowing customers to choose the level of connectivity that best suits their needs and budget.

Overall, TS2 Space’s Iridium Certus Aviation Services offers a number of significant advantages for aviation customers. Its speed, reliability, flexibility, and advanced features make it an ideal solution for airlines, private jet operators, and other aviation companies looking to provide their passengers with a seamless in-flight connectivity experience. With this service, passengers can stay connected no matter where they are in the world, ensuring that they can stay productive, entertained, and connected while in the air.