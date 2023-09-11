After a hailstorm, the damage to buildings can be extensive and costly. Traditional methods of inspection can be time-consuming and dangerous, but with the advancements in drone technology, building inspections can now be done quickly and safely. In this article, we will discuss the top 5 drones for building inspection after hailstorms.

1. DJI Phantom 4 RTK

The DJI Phantom 4 RTK is a high-performance drone that is perfect for building inspections after hailstorms. It has a 20-megapixel camera that can capture high-resolution images and videos, making it easy to identify any damage to the building. The drone also has a 3-axis gimbal that ensures stable footage, even in windy conditions. The DJI Phantom 4 RTK has a flight time of up to 30 minutes, allowing for thorough inspections of large buildings.

2. DJI Mavic 2 Pro

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro is another great drone for building inspections after hailstorms. It has a Hasselblad camera that can capture 4K video and 20-megapixel photos, providing clear and detailed images of the building. The drone also has a 3-axis gimbal that ensures stable footage, even in windy conditions. The DJI Mavic 2 Pro has a flight time of up to 31 minutes, allowing for thorough inspections of large buildings.

3. Autel Robotics EVO II

The Autel Robotics EVO II is a powerful drone that is perfect for building inspections after hailstorms. It has a 48-megapixel camera that can capture high-resolution images and videos, making it easy to identify any damage to the building. The drone also has a 3-axis gimbal that ensures stable footage, even in windy conditions. The Autel Robotics EVO II has a flight time of up to 40 minutes, allowing for thorough inspections of large buildings.

4. Yuneec Typhoon H Pro

The Yuneec Typhoon H Pro is a versatile drone that is perfect for building inspections after hailstorms. It has a 4K camera that can capture high-resolution images and videos, making it easy to identify any damage to the building. The drone also has a 3-axis gimbal that ensures stable footage, even in windy conditions. The Yuneec Typhoon H Pro has a flight time of up to 25 minutes, allowing for thorough inspections of large buildings.

5. Parrot Anafi USA

The Parrot Anafi USA is a lightweight drone that is perfect for building inspections after hailstorms. It has a 4K camera that can capture high-resolution images and videos, making it easy to identify any damage to the building. The drone also has a 3-axis gimbal that ensures stable footage, even in windy conditions. The Parrot Anafi USA has a flight time of up to 32 minutes, allowing for thorough inspections of large buildings.

In conclusion, the use of drones for building inspections after hailstorms has become increasingly popular due to their ability to provide quick and safe inspections. The DJI Phantom 4 RTK, DJI Mavic 2 Pro, Autel Robotics EVO II, Yuneec Typhoon H Pro, and Parrot Anafi USA are all great options for building inspections after hailstorms. Each drone has its own unique features and capabilities, so it is important to choose the one that best suits your needs. With the use of these drones, building inspections after hailstorms can be done quickly and efficiently, saving time and money.