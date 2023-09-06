Internet Access in São Tomé and Príncipe

São Tomé and Príncipe, a small island nation located in the Gulf of Guinea, has made significant strides in recent years to improve its internet infrastructure and increase access to the internet for its citizens.

According to a report by the International Telecommunication Union, as of 2020, approximately 28% of the population in São Tomé and Príncipe had access to the internet. While this may seem low compared to other countries, it is a significant improvement from just a few years ago when internet access was limited to a small percentage of the population.

One of the main factors contributing to the increase in internet access in São Tomé and Príncipe is the government’s efforts to improve the country’s telecommunications infrastructure. In 2012, the government launched a project to lay a fiber-optic cable connecting the islands to the African mainland. This project, which was completed in 2013, has significantly improved internet speeds and reliability in the country.

In addition to the government’s efforts, private companies have also played a role in improving internet access in São Tomé and Príncipe. In recent years, several internet service providers have entered the market, offering affordable internet packages to consumers. This competition has helped to drive down prices and increase access to the internet for more people.

Despite these improvements, there are still challenges to internet access in São Tomé and Príncipe. One of the main challenges is the high cost of internet services. While prices have come down in recent years, internet packages can still be expensive for many people, particularly those living in rural areas.

Another challenge is the lack of digital literacy among the population. Many people in São Tomé and Príncipe are not familiar with how to use the internet or the benefits it can provide. This lack of knowledge can be a barrier to increasing internet access, as people may not see the value in paying for internet services if they do not understand how to use them.

To address these challenges, the government and private companies are working to increase digital literacy in the country. The government has launched several initiatives to provide training and education on how to use the internet, particularly in rural areas. Private companies are also offering training programs to their customers to help them better understand how to use the internet and the benefits it can provide.

Overall, while there are still challenges to internet access in São Tomé and Príncipe, the country has made significant progress in recent years. With continued investment in telecommunications infrastructure and efforts to increase digital literacy, it is likely that internet access will continue to improve in the country, providing more people with access to the benefits of the internet.