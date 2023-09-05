The Benefits of Inmarsat European Aviation Network for UAS and Drones

Inmarsat, the leading provider of global mobile satellite communications, has launched its European Aviation Network (EAN) to support the growth of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and drones. The EAN is a hybrid satellite and ground-based network that provides high-speed internet connectivity to aircraft and other airborne vehicles. This network is designed to meet the growing demand for connectivity in the aviation industry, including the emerging UAS and drone market.

The EAN is a game-changer for UAS and drone operators, as it provides reliable and secure connectivity for remote operations. With the EAN, UAS and drone operators can access real-time data and communicate with their vehicles from anywhere in the world. This is especially important for applications such as search and rescue, surveillance, and monitoring, where reliable connectivity is critical.

One of the key benefits of the EAN for UAS and drone operators is its low latency. Latency is the time it takes for data to travel from the source to the destination. Low latency is essential for UAS and drone operations, as it enables real-time control and monitoring of the vehicle. The EAN has a latency of less than 100 milliseconds, which is well below the industry standard of 150 milliseconds. This means that UAS and drone operators can control their vehicles with greater precision and accuracy.

Another benefit of the EAN for UAS and drone operators is its high bandwidth. Bandwidth is the amount of data that can be transmitted over a network in a given time. High bandwidth is essential for UAS and drone operations, as it enables the transmission of high-quality video and other data. The EAN has a bandwidth of up to 75 Mbps, which is more than enough for most UAS and drone applications.

The EAN also provides UAS and drone operators with a secure and reliable network. The network is designed to withstand interference from other wireless signals, such as those from mobile phones and Wi-Fi networks. This ensures that UAS and drone operators can communicate with their vehicles without any interruptions or interference.

In addition to its benefits for UAS and drone operators, the EAN also has benefits for the wider aviation industry. The network provides high-speed internet connectivity to commercial aircraft, enabling passengers to stay connected during their flights. This is becoming increasingly important as more and more passengers expect to be able to access the internet during their flights.

The EAN is also environmentally friendly, as it uses a combination of satellite and ground-based technology to provide connectivity. This reduces the need for traditional ground-based infrastructure, such as cell towers, which can be expensive and environmentally damaging.

Overall, the Inmarsat European Aviation Network is a game-changer for the UAS and drone market. Its low latency, high bandwidth, and secure network make it an ideal solution for remote UAS and drone operations. The network also has benefits for the wider aviation industry, including high-speed internet connectivity for commercial aircraft and environmental benefits. As the UAS and drone market continues to grow, the EAN will play an increasingly important role in supporting this growth.