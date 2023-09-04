What is DJI Care Refresh+ and How Does it Work for DJI Mini 2?

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched a new service called DJI Care Refresh+ for its popular DJI Mini 2 drone. This service is designed to provide users with an added layer of protection for their drone, giving them peace of mind while flying.

So, what exactly is DJI Care Refresh+ and how does it work for DJI Mini 2? In simple terms, DJI Care Refresh+ is an extended warranty service that covers accidental damage to your DJI Mini 2 drone. This service is an upgrade to the existing DJI Care Refresh program, which already provides coverage for accidental damage and water damage.

With DJI Care Refresh+, users can enjoy even more comprehensive coverage for their DJI Mini 2 drone. This includes coverage for up to three replacements within a year, with a small fee for each replacement. This means that if your drone is damaged due to an accident, you can get it replaced quickly and easily, without having to worry about the cost of repairs.

So, how does DJI Care Refresh+ work for DJI Mini 2? To enroll in this service, users need to purchase DJI Care Refresh+ within 48 hours of activating their DJI Mini 2 drone. Once enrolled, users can enjoy the benefits of the program for up to 12 months.

If your DJI Mini 2 drone is damaged due to an accident, simply contact DJI’s customer service team to initiate the replacement process. You will need to provide proof of purchase and a photo or video of the damaged drone. Once approved, you will be required to pay a small fee for the replacement, which varies depending on the type of damage.

It’s important to note that DJI Care Refresh+ only covers accidental damage, and does not cover damage caused by misuse or intentional damage. It also does not cover lost or stolen drones. However, with the added coverage provided by DJI Care Refresh+, users can fly their DJI Mini 2 drone with confidence, knowing that they are protected against accidental damage.

In addition to the added coverage, DJI Care Refresh+ also provides users with a number of other benefits. This includes priority service, which means that your replacement drone will be shipped out to you as soon as possible. It also includes a one-time free maintenance service, which can be used within the coverage period.

Overall, DJI Care Refresh+ is a valuable service for anyone who owns a DJI Mini 2 drone. With comprehensive coverage for accidental damage, users can fly their drone with confidence, knowing that they are protected against unexpected mishaps. The added benefits, such as priority service and free maintenance, make this service even more valuable for DJI Mini 2 users. So, if you’re looking for added protection for your DJI Mini 2 drone, be sure to consider DJI Care Refresh+.