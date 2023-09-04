Comparing Satellite Internet Prices in Austria

Satellite internet has become an increasingly popular option for those living in rural areas or areas where traditional internet services are not available. In Austria, satellite internet providers offer a range of packages and services to meet the needs of customers. However, with so many options available, it can be difficult to determine which provider offers the best value for money. In this article, we will compare the prices of satellite internet providers in Austria to help you make an informed decision.

Firstly, let’s take a look at the two main satellite internet providers in Austria: A1 and skyDSL. A1 offers two different packages: A1 Sat Internet S and A1 Sat Internet M. The S package offers download speeds of up to 20 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 2 Mbps, while the M package offers download speeds of up to 30 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 6 Mbps. Both packages come with unlimited data usage and a fixed IP address. The S package costs €39.90 per month, while the M package costs €59.90 per month.

SkyDSL, on the other hand, offers three different packages: skyDSL2+ S, skyDSL2+ M, and skyDSL2+ L. The S package offers download speeds of up to 20 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 2 Mbps, while the M package offers download speeds of up to 30 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 6 Mbps. The L package offers download speeds of up to 50 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 10 Mbps. All packages come with unlimited data usage and a fixed IP address. The S package costs €29.90 per month, the M package costs €49.90 per month, and the L package costs €69.90 per month.

It is important to note that both A1 and skyDSL require an initial setup fee. A1 charges €99 for installation, while skyDSL charges €149. However, skyDSL often offers promotions that waive the setup fee for new customers.

In terms of value for money, skyDSL’s packages offer a lower monthly cost compared to A1’s packages. However, A1’s packages offer faster download and upload speeds. It ultimately depends on the individual’s needs and budget.

It is also worth considering other satellite internet providers in Austria, such as Satinternet and Europasat. Satinternet offers packages with download speeds of up to 30 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 6 Mbps, with prices ranging from €39.90 to €79.90 per month. Europasat offers packages with download speeds of up to 30 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 2 Mbps, with prices ranging from €29.95 to €69.95 per month.

When comparing prices, it is important to consider the additional services and features offered by each provider. For example, A1 offers a free Wi-Fi router with their packages, while skyDSL offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Satinternet offers a free installation service for new customers, while Europasat offers a range of satellite internet packages tailored to businesses.

In conclusion, satellite internet providers in Austria offer a range of packages and services to meet the needs of customers. When comparing prices, it is important to consider factors such as download and upload speeds, data usage, setup fees, and additional services and features. Ultimately, the best provider for you will depend on your individual needs and budget.