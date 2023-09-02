What is DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan for DJI Mini 3 Pro?

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched its DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan for the DJI Mini 3 Pro. This plan is designed to provide drone enthusiasts with peace of mind by offering comprehensive coverage for their DJI Mini 3 Pro for a period of two years.

The DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan covers a wide range of accidents and incidents that may occur during the normal use of the DJI Mini 3 Pro. This includes damage caused by collisions, water damage, and other accidents that may occur during flight. The plan also covers damage caused by user error, such as crashes caused by pilot error or other mistakes.

One of the key benefits of the DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan is that it provides users with a fast and easy way to get their drone repaired or replaced in the event of an accident. DJI has a dedicated team of experts who are available 24/7 to assist users with any issues they may encounter. This means that users can get their drone repaired or replaced quickly and easily, without having to worry about the hassle of dealing with repairs themselves.

Another benefit of the DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan is that it provides users with a significant cost savings compared to the cost of repairing or replacing their drone without the plan. The plan covers up to two incidents of accidental damage, and users can get their drone repaired or replaced for a small fee. This can save users hundreds or even thousands of dollars in repair or replacement costs.

To take advantage of the DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan, users simply need to purchase the plan at the time of their DJI Mini 3 Pro purchase. The plan is available for a small additional fee, and users can activate it online within 48 hours of their purchase. Once activated, users can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing that their drone is covered by comprehensive protection for a period of two years.

In addition to the DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan, DJI also offers a range of other protection plans for its drones. These plans include the DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan, which provides coverage for one year, and the DJI Care Enterprise Plan, which is designed for commercial users and provides comprehensive coverage for up to five years.

Overall, the DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan is an excellent option for anyone who wants to protect their DJI Mini 3 Pro from accidents and incidents that may occur during normal use. With comprehensive coverage, fast and easy repairs or replacements, and significant cost savings, this plan is a must-have for any drone enthusiast. So if you’re planning to purchase a DJI Mini 3 Pro, be sure to consider adding the DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan to your purchase for added peace of mind.