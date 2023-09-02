The History of Internet Development in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan, a country located in Central Asia, has a relatively short history when it comes to internet development. The country gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, and it wasn’t until the early 2000s that the internet began to gain popularity in Turkmenistan.

In the early days of the internet in Turkmenistan, access was limited to a small number of people. The government tightly controlled access to the internet, and only a select few were allowed to use it. This was due to the government’s fear of the internet being used to spread anti-government sentiment and ideas.

However, as time went on, the government began to loosen its grip on the internet. In 2008, the government launched its first internet service provider, Turkmentelecom. This move was seen as a step towards opening up the internet to more people in Turkmenistan.

Despite this, internet access in Turkmenistan remained limited. The government continued to control access to the internet, and many websites were blocked. Social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter were also blocked, making it difficult for people in Turkmenistan to connect with others outside of the country.

In 2012, the government announced plans to create a national intranet, which would be separate from the global internet. The purpose of this intranet was to allow the government to control the flow of information within the country. However, the project was never fully implemented, and the global internet remained the primary means of accessing information in Turkmenistan.

In recent years, there have been some positive developments in internet access in Turkmenistan. In 2018, the government announced that it would be launching a new internet service provider, Altyn Asyr. This new provider would offer faster internet speeds and lower prices than Turkmentelecom.

Additionally, in 2019, the government announced that it would be unblocking some previously banned websites, including Facebook and Twitter. This move was seen as a step towards greater internet freedom in Turkmenistan.

Despite these positive developments, internet access in Turkmenistan still has a long way to go. The government continues to tightly control access to the internet, and many websites remain blocked. Additionally, internet speeds in Turkmenistan are still relatively slow compared to other countries in the region.

Overall, the history of internet development in Turkmenistan has been a slow and cautious one. The government has been hesitant to open up the internet to its citizens, fearing that it could be used to spread anti-government sentiment. However, in recent years, there have been some positive developments, and it is hoped that internet access in Turkmenistan will continue to improve in the future.