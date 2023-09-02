Comparison of HughesNet and Viasat’s internet speeds

Satellite internet has become increasingly popular in recent years, especially in rural areas where traditional cable or DSL internet may not be available. Two of the biggest providers in the satellite internet market are HughesNet and Viasat. But which one is better? In this article, we will compare the internet speeds of HughesNet and Viasat to help you make an informed decision.

HughesNet offers internet speeds of up to 25 Mbps, while Viasat offers speeds of up to 100 Mbps. At first glance, it may seem like Viasat is the clear winner in terms of speed. However, it’s important to note that these speeds are not guaranteed and can vary depending on a number of factors, such as location, weather, and network congestion.

In reality, the actual speeds you will experience with either provider may be lower than the advertised speeds. This is because satellite internet relies on a signal that is transmitted from a satellite in space to a dish on your property. Any interference or obstruction can affect the quality of the signal and, therefore, your internet speeds.

That being said, Viasat does have an advantage over HughesNet when it comes to speed. If you need faster internet speeds for activities such as streaming or online gaming, Viasat may be the better option for you.

However, it’s important to consider other factors as well. HughesNet offers unlimited data with all of its plans, while Viasat has data caps that can limit your internet usage. If you use a lot of data, HughesNet may be the better choice for you.

Another factor to consider is pricing. HughesNet’s plans start at $59.99 per month, while Viasat’s plans start at $50 per month. However, Viasat’s plans have a higher starting price after the first three months, so it’s important to compare the long-term costs of each provider.

It’s also worth noting that both HughesNet and Viasat offer different plans with different speeds and data allowances. It’s important to compare the specific plans that are available in your area to find the best option for your needs.

In conclusion, when it comes to internet speeds, Viasat has the advantage over HughesNet. However, other factors such as data caps and pricing should also be considered when choosing a satellite internet provider. Ultimately, the best provider for you will depend on your specific needs and location.