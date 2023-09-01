How to Replace DJI LiDAR Range Finder/Focus Motor Cable

DJI, the world’s leading manufacturer of drones, has recently released a new product called the LiDAR Range Finder/Focus Motor Cable. This cable is an essential component of the DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced drone, which is widely used in industries such as search and rescue, inspection, and surveying.

However, like any other electronic device, the LiDAR Range Finder/Focus Motor Cable is prone to wear and tear over time. If you are experiencing issues with your DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced drone, such as inaccurate measurements or blurry images, it may be time to replace the cable.

Replacing the DJI LiDAR Range Finder/Focus Motor Cable is a relatively simple process that can be done in a few easy steps. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Remove the battery from the drone

Before you begin any repair work on your DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced drone, it is essential to remove the battery to prevent any accidental power surges or electrical shocks. To remove the battery, press and hold the power button until the drone powers off, then slide the battery release button and remove the battery.

Step 2: Remove the top cover of the drone

Once the battery is removed, you can proceed to remove the top cover of the drone. To do this, use a Phillips head screwdriver to remove the four screws that hold the top cover in place. Once the screws are removed, gently lift the top cover off the drone.

Step 3: Locate the LiDAR Range Finder/Focus Motor Cable

The LiDAR Range Finder/Focus Motor Cable is located near the front of the drone, underneath the top cover. It is a small, thin cable that connects the LiDAR sensor to the drone’s motherboard.

Step 4: Disconnect the old cable

To remove the old cable, gently pull it out of the connector on the motherboard. Be careful not to damage the connector or any other components on the motherboard.

Step 5: Install the new cable

Once the old cable is removed, you can install the new cable. Insert the new cable into the connector on the motherboard, making sure it is securely in place.

Step 6: Reassemble the drone

After the new cable is installed, you can reassemble the drone by replacing the top cover and tightening the four screws. Finally, insert the battery and power on the drone to ensure that everything is working correctly.

In conclusion, replacing the DJI LiDAR Range Finder/Focus Motor Cable is a simple process that can be done in a few easy steps. By following these steps, you can ensure that your DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced drone is functioning correctly and producing accurate measurements and images. If you are unsure about any aspect of the repair process, it is always best to consult a professional or contact DJI customer support for assistance.